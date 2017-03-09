Shutterstock

You really can’t immerse yourself in the culture of coffee without encountering a hipster every now and then. The job of a barista at a trendy coffee shop is so hipster-ish that it makes a curly mustachioed, leather apron-wearing bartender look like he has a summer internship at Merrill Lynch by comparison.

Of course no one really likes to be called hipsters. They’re just unique individuals moving to the beat of their own drums (which happen to sound a fair bit like the drums of a lot of other people who decided to move to Portland circa 2007). They’re charting their own courses, and sticking it to the man — which, in the case of coffee culture, means Starbucks. Who now, in a twist of full-circle irony is profiting on the hipster coffee movement with two new additions to their menu: mason jars and barrel-aged coffee (thankfully no camel milk just yet).

Innovation 1: Iced macchiatos from Starbucks are now being offered in mason jars. Yes, that’s right. The same glass jars that swept the nation’s bars in the mid 2000s are now used to serve Starbucks in Singapore. If Instagram has anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time before these are available in the States.