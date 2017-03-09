East Coast Vs West Coast Desserts

Starbucks Is Bringing Hipster Coffee Trends To The Mainstream With Mason Jars And Barrel Aging

03.09.17 32 mins ago

Shutterstock

You really can’t immerse yourself in the culture of coffee without encountering a hipster every now and then. The job of a barista at a trendy coffee shop is so hipster-ish that it makes a curly mustachioed, leather apron-wearing bartender look like he has a summer internship at Merrill Lynch by comparison.

Of course no one really likes to be called hipsters. They’re just unique individuals moving to the beat of their own drums (which happen to sound a fair bit like the drums of a lot of other people who decided to move to Portland circa 2007). They’re charting their own courses, and sticking it to the man — which, in the case of coffee culture, means Starbucks. Who now, in a twist of full-circle irony is profiting on the hipster coffee movement with two new additions to their menu: mason jars and barrel-aged coffee (thankfully no camel milk just yet).

Innovation 1: Iced macchiatos from Starbucks are now being offered in mason jars. Yes, that’s right. The same glass jars that swept the nation’s bars in the mid 2000s are now used to serve Starbucks in Singapore. If Instagram has anything to say about it, it’s only a matter of time before these are available in the States.

#starbucks 도 좋고! #masonjar 라서 더좋고~❤ #starbucksmasonjar

A post shared by 참 괜찮은 날들~ (@manarola_0225) on

Around The Web

TAGSCOFFEEDRINKSHipsterMOONSHINESTARBUCKStrends
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP