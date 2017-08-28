This Starbucks Food Hack Will Make Your Breakfasts Infinitely Better





Starbucks is part of a lot of people’s daily routine. Get ready for work. Hop in the car. Hit the drive thru for a caffeine boost and maybe a few quick calories to start the day. In the morning, people want things that are easy, fast, and straightforward. And Starbucks’ breakfast menu hits the bullseye when it comes to those tenets. They have simple egg sandwiches, pastries, and sous vide egg bites — morsels of eggy goodness with a little bacon and cheese added in for good measure. They offer quite a few good choices, but that doesn’t mean the internet isn’t going to attempt to make them even better. Over on Reddit, one Starbucks fan found a way to take two breakfast items, and smush them together into one great Starbucks’ breakfast hack.

Tommyd97 posted about the ingenious idea of making your own Starbucks breakfast sandwich by warming up some bacon and gruyere egg bites, stuffing them into a warmed croissant, and then warming up that buttery pastry to crispy perfection.

Presentation aside, this one feels like a winner in the menu hack department. Danielle Tullo over at Cosmo decided to give the hack a try. Given that Starbucks is busy in the morning, she ordered the croissant and egg bites already warmed and put the sandwich together on her own. The results? “It was bacon-y and cheesy and buttery and delicious,” Tullo recalls. “I wasn’t hungover trying this out, but if I were, I imagine that it would work wonders.”

A new hangover cure is always welcome in the world, and this one sounds like it’d do the trick. Is there anything better in the AM than a bacon plus buttery pastry plus egg plus cheese? We tend to think no, probably not. If you’re not sure whether or not to trust Tullo’s opinion, here’s a picture of her eating a giant slice of pizza to assuage any fears that she doesn’t know what she’s talking about. Which, if you can’t trust someone eating a huge slice of pizza, who can you trust?

So, the next time you hit up Starbucks, and you need a fat and protein fueled pick me up (or hangover cure), slice open a piping hot croissant, and add some egg bites! Croissants not your thing? Other Redditors dropped variations on the hack by swapping out the buttery croissant for a hefty bagel. Add some avocado spread, and you’ve got another great hack.

