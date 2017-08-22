There’s A New Sushi/Burrito Hybrid At Starbucks And We’re Not Sure What To Think

08.22.17

Starbucks likes to keep up with trends as much as they love setting them (Purple drink 4 eva). They are the world champions of releasing rainbow-unicorn-sugar monstrosities to spike our collective glucose to crazy highs. Now it seems they’re putting sugar to the side to test the Frankenfood waters at their new Mercato stores. The most fusion-y of their new offerings is their Chicken Maki Roll ‘Burrito’ listed under ‘sandwiches.

Starbucks calls their new concoction “a classic California chicken burrito with a twist,” according to the corporation’s press release. Upon reading it, we have to ask ourselves: Does the classic chicken burrito need a new twist? Whatever happened to ‘if it ain’t broke…’

