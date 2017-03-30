Shutterstock

Are you among the select few Facebook users who has yet to delete “friends” with opposing political views? Do you continue to post political statuses and engage with the brave souls who give their two cents? Do you like free coffee? Are you so desperate to make your voice heard you sometimes find yourself yelling at your computer? If you answered ‘Yes!’ to any of these questions, then boy do we have the app for you!

A startup called Hi from the Other Side has devised a clever way to combine your burning desire to talk politics with your lingering caffeine addiction. The process is simple. According to Hi from the Other Side all you do is sign up through Facebook, then they will find a match nearby with opposing political views. They send you an email with a conversation guide and the rest is up to you.

‘How do I get free coffee?’ you ask. Well right now Hi from the Other Side is running a little special. For a limited time, “If you are one of the first to be matched during this limited offer, you will receive a Starbucks e-gift card to redeem together at a nearby store. This means you’ll have to show up and work together to unlock the gift card!” Terrific! Puzzles with enemies!

To tell you the truth, this sounds a little short-sighted. First of all, the political climate is just too contentious. It’s almost impossible to have a civil political debate these days, and now you want to add caffeine to the mix? Plus, it’s not just any caffeine, but the steaming hot coffee variety. Forget it, too easy to scald the opposition. Do you know why else this is a problem? Because, the people joining this arrangement are young-ish Facebook users and do you know what happens when you put them face-to-face with the political enemy? They can’t look stuff up on Facebook anymore! These people are going to have nothing to do but sip their coffee with a complete stranger. If you try it out, let us know, will ya?