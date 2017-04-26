Starbucks / Paramount

Last week, the internet went completely wild when Starbucks released its tantalizing, whimsical Unicorn Frappucino. Layers of frosty, pink, sugar, broken up by a thinner layer of frosty, sour, blue, sugar, just sweet enough to charm you into posting on Instagram (but too sweet to actually consume). The release has faced a decent dose of backlash and just in time to confront that backlash, Starbucks has announced another equally whimsical, significantly less sweet bit of news.

Some time in 2019, a brand new Starbucks Reserve Roastery will open in Chicago. And let us be the first to tell you, this new Roastery is a super-caffeinated version of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory with fewer Oopma Loompas and way more beans.

In all seriousness, the Seattle Starbucks Roastery is a mere 15,000 square feet compared to the future Chicago location’s 43,000 and listen to all of the stuff at the Seattle location:

There are beans in clear glass containers everywhere, with roasting machines on site to unleash a barrage of coffee aroma directly into your nose.