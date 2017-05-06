Want To Try A Unicorn Frappucino? Baristas Wish You Didn't

Starbucks Is At The Center Of A Strange Lawsuit Thanks To Their Unicorn Frappuccino

Managing Editor, Trending
05.06.17

Shutterstock / Starbucks

If you were lucky enough to indulge in a Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks back in April, congratulations. You consumed the world’s most well-known (and sweetest) unicorn drink on the market. But it’s apparently not the only one according to a new lawsuit by The End Brooklyn, a coffee bar in New York that has sold its own “unicorn” latte since December. The similarities stop at the name apparently and that’s part of the issue for the owners of The End according to Eater:

In a statement, The End co-owner Bret Caretsky said that their shop’s unicorn latte is the shop’s most popular product to date. His lawyer Josh Schiller pointed to Starbucks’ size as an unfair advantage in the competition, saying in a statement that the coffee giant’s actions are “severely damaging our client’s mark.”

Starbucks’ response, via a spokesperson, responded that The End’s claims “are without merit,” noting that the chain’s own unicorn beverage is “inspired by the fun, spirited, and colorful unicorn-themed food and drinks that have been trending in social media.” The drink is also no longer available.

The End wants an undisclosed amount of money for damages and a public apology, according to the lawsuit. The Brooklyn coffee shop applied for a trademark for its latte in January, but the application is still pending.

