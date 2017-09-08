Steak & Eggs Deserves To Be Remixed For The Fancy Brunch Crowd

#Friday Conversation #Food
Features Editor
09.08.17

Shutterstock

At Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse in Bayside, Queens on a hot summer Sunday morning, I’m surrounded by dark wood, red brick, and white linen. Sinatra is playing overhead. The surroundings make me feel as though I should be exclusively indulging in some kind of carnivorous spectacle, honoring a beast that died so that I could live. Something with char marks, a pat of butter, and a potato on the side, split down the middle with its sour cream and chive guts spilling out.

You can have that kind of classic steakhouse experience at the 1920s speakeasy-inspired twenty-one-year-old restaurant, but I’m pulling apart a fluffy and flavorful cheese popover instead, wishing that I could get my third helping of honey butter or some more peanut butter (thick) bacon before the ricotta jar hits the table. This is brunch at a steakhouse.

The original idea for my Uncle Jack’s visit had been to experience steak and eggs for the first time. A throwback from a bygone era, a dish that had faded but never vanished. For decades, steak and eggs didn’t seem to fit in a world of low-cholesterol dogmatics. But with attitudes changing once again, and many in pursuit of a high protein/low-carb option, the so-called “Cowboy Breakfast” has become progressively hip once more. Not so much so that people are better equipped to handle the rigors of farm work, but so they can add mass and crush at the gym. Or just be full.

Fancy interior with Sinatra playing

A post shared by Jason Tabrys (@jasontab23) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Conversation#Food
TAGSFOODfood rantFRIDAY CONVERSATIONReinventionSteak And EggsUncle Jack's Steakhouse

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP