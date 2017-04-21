Stephen Colbert Taste-Tested Starbucks’ ‘Sugary Affront To God,’ The Unicorn Frappuccino

04.21.17 1 min ago

The new Unicorn Frappuccino at Starbucks might be the most divided people have been about a thing since the 2016 presidential election. Fans of the sugary drink like the fact that it looks really pretty on Instagram, and the sweet, sweet taste (we guess?); while everyone else thinks it looks like diabetes in a cup. The thing has been pretty much the bane of every Starbucks barista since it was introduced, but thankfully at least the limited edition drink is only around for a couple more days.

Not surprisingly, the sparkly pink frapp has been fodder for the late night shows this week, with Jimmy Kimmel coming up with his own take on the drink. Stephen Colbert took things a step further and actually gave the Unicorn Frappuccino a taste test Thursday night, or as he says, “Because the name ‘sugary affront to God’ was taken.” Better him than us, right?

Running through the components of the drink, Colbert explained that the Unicorn Frappuccino contains basically all of your food groups: “Mango, pink, blue, and obviously, ‘topping’ … The FDA recommends at least three servings of ‘topping’ a day.”

But how did it actually taste? After declaring that he “wished he was dead,” Colbert likened the experience to french kissing Tinkerbell, which he reminds us is not weird because “she’s an adult, she’s just very small.” So if that’s your thing, and I’m sure it’s somebody’s thing because there’s a fetish for everything, you have until April 23rd to try it for yourself.

Around The Web

TAGSSTARBUCKSSTEPHEN COLBERTunicorn frappucino

First 100 Days

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 19 hours ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 3 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP