If you’re a drinker, you can go the obvious route and grab a bottle of whiskey, rum, tequila, gin, or vodka. Or, you can be like Lou Reed and “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” of the spirits world. In recent years, distilleries all over the country have been pumping out spirits made from strange flavors, including jalapenos, sweet potatoes, artichokes, and even scorpions. While the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’ focuses on the supernatural and alternate universes, these spirits are less spooky, but no less strange.
We are thrilled to announce the official launch of The Revivalist#DragonDance Gin, the first Jalapeño infused gin to hit the U.S Market. Robust, bright and bursting with peppery notes, the DragonDance expression is a spicy and savory gin and we are delighted to share the news of its fiery entrance into the craft spirits sector. Like it’s sister spirits in The Revivalist Gin Portfolio (Equinox, Summertide, Harvest and Solstice), DragonDance is locally available throughout Pennsylvania in fine dining and drinking establishments as well as in retail shops and bars/restaurants’ in New Jersey. It is also available nationally online at www.brandywinebranchdistillers.com and at the online craft spirits shop Ezras.com. The suggested retail price for DragonDance™ is $39.99. The weather may be cooling down, but the DragonDance Gin is sure to keep us warm during the cold months ahead. Join us as we raise a glass to its official debut!
If you’re a fan of hot sauce and gin, the folks at Revivalist Gin have just the spirit for you. They decided that regular gin didn’t have enough flavors already, so they infused theirs with jalapenos. They refer to it as “the first-ever jalapeno infused gin” and it’s light and citrusy with a subtle hint of peppery heat.
Corbin Cash Sweet Potato Liqueur
This 80-proof liqueur gets its unique flavor from sweet potatoes. It’s extremely versatile and is infused with added flavors from barrel aging. It’s almost like the sweetest dessert you’ve ever had. It’s perfect on its own or in your favorite whiskey-based cocktail.
Cynar is an Italian bitter liqueur that gets its flavor from 13 different herbs and botanicals. The most notable (and strangest) is artichokes. Like most Italian bitters, Cybar is primarily imbibed on its own as a digestif after dinner, but it can be mixed into cocktails to give them a bitter kick.
