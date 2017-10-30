Chief Hopper From ‘Stranger Things’ Finally Has His Own IPA

NETFLIX

**RING! RING!**

“Hello, Short’s Brewing Company, how may I help you?”

“Hi (snicker snicker) can I speak to Chief Hopper please? Get it? HOPPER?”

*Laughs, hangs up.*

It sounds like a childish prank call name, but thanks to a Michigan brewery, Chief Hopper from “Stranger Things”/”Stranger Things 2” is the namesake for a new IPA.

The Netflix Original Series has created quite the cult following, inspiring everything from clothing to unnecessarily sexy Halloween costumes to a revived public interest in Eggo waffles. Now, Short’s Brewing Company in Bellaire, Michigan has a something for all the adult fans — a specialty beer, based on “Stranger Things” character: Hawkins, Indiana’s Chief of Police, Jim Hopper. The beer is a Double IPA and features features Vic Secret, Simcoe, and Centennial hops as ingredients. The brewery website describes the smooth beer as “deep gold in color” with a “dense white head.” Drinkers can also expect “aromas of pine, grapefruit, pineapple, and mango” with just the tiniest hint of malt, topped off with a “citrus forefront…matched with equal malt character.”