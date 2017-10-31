Netflix/Shutterstock

Halloween has arrived, right alongside the second installment of Netflix’s smash show Stranger Things. That means it is time for some binging (if you haven’t already, that is).

To go along with your binging parties this week, we’ve come up with some hard and fast drinking game rules. Come on, it’s Halloween and there’s a new season of Stranger Things to watch. We may as well be drinking “pure fuel” to get us through that binge.

Basics

These rules are followed at your own peril. Make sure to have plenty of water on hand to stay hydrated. You’re going to need some light beer, Schlitz, schnapps, whiskey, Imperial Stout, and a few cocktail ingredients.

A sip is a sip, not a chug or even a full drink. You’re going to want to pace yourself. When we say drink x, y, or z drink, we mean, make yourself one and drink it at a normal pace. ‘Waterfall’ means everyone drinks together starting and ending with the person who calls out the scene.

Be warned, slight spoilers ahead.

Ready?

Cleric Round

Netflix

Take a sip of a Zombie cocktail every time someone calls Will “Zombie Boy.”

Take a shot of a dark Imperial Stout every time Will sees the Upside Down.

Take a drink of water every time Will is knocked out.