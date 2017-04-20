These Are The Strangest Dates Anyone’s Ever Been On

Shutterstock

Listen, we’ve all had some bad dates. Whether it’s the guy who wears a football jersey to a nice restaurant and talking about the improvements he’s making to his parent’s basement (where he lives, natch) or the girl who is clearly just there to get a free meal, some “love connections” are just not meant to be. Still, there are awkward and uncomfortable dates, and then sometimes sh*t just gets… weird.

What do you do if you have a particularly bizarre Tinder date? Take your emotional trauma to Reddit, of course. In today’s AskReddit thread, the brave denizens of the internet shared war stories about the biggest weirdos they ever wined and dined. It’s quite a list. You may feel the urge to delete all dating apps from your phone after reading these. You should probably follow that feeling.

Dapperscavenger thought that some common interests would have saved their ruined plans. They thought wrong.

He took me to the opera, except we never actually got there because, not knowing the area, we didn’t know exactly where it was or how to find it. Later I realized we actually were very close but the opera hall was surrounded by scaffolding, so we didn’t recognize it from the photos.

Instead we went to Pizza Hut. He spent the entire night talking about website design and computers, which was sort of fine as I’m somewhat interested in those things, but he didn’t talk about anything else and, at points, seemed more like he was interrogating me.

Afterwards he said we couldn’t go out together because I knew too much about computers.

It wasn’t an unpleasant evening. It was just a bit strange.

Claireinthesnow was just looking for a fling, but maybe not one with this many strings.

Probably one from about 5 years or so back…

I had just moved to London, and met this guy on a dating website, he was generally not my type. Still, I was fresh out of a long term damaging relationship and trying to meet new people yada, yada.

Fast forward to the date, and he takes a call from a girl and he says to her – ‘oh i’m just in the pub with (male roommates name)’ I can hear her on the other end getting worked up about something and him telling her to calm down. Alarm bells already ringing.

He hangs up the phone and says ‘that was my fiance, but not a real one, just one i’m with for her visa’ At this point I’m already thinking ‘bloody hell’. He continued on with his excuse ‘She also lives with me’ (in his 2 bed apartment with this other roommate – cosy). ‘Oh yeah, I should probably tell you i’m getting married in three weeks’

At this exact point, I just said ‘well, I’m going home’ and start pulling on my coat.

His reply was even more classic, ‘do you want to help me buy groceries first?’

Sprout272 might have to give their next date a background check for petty theft charges.