These Iconic Street Foods Are Getting The Chef Treatment

02.20.17 22 mins ago

Puesto

Street food is by definition down and dirty, fast, cheap, and filling. It’s for those of us who just don’t have the time to ponder a menu, order courses, and pontificate over the remoulade’s base. It’s food that’s meant to be eaten on the go. And it’s great. But it’s often the cheapest ingredients prepared in the fastest ways — which isn’t always the best for us.

So we’ve taken a look at some chefs around the world who are trying something a little different with some of our street food favorites. Below you’ll find a small collection of street food that chefs are bringing indoors and turning up to 11.

Street Corn

This Mexican mainstay of street cuisine is making its way across the United States. And with good cause, it’s goddamned delicious. The original is a steamed or grilled cob of corn buttered and covered in a hard cheese and a smattering of other sauces (often crema). Chefs are taking that foundation, removing the corn from the cob, and amping up the sauces to make a bombastic and fantastic version of the iconic street treat.

@BurroBrookline is taking Street Corn off the cob & to the next level! 🌽 📷: @joecassinelli

A post shared by The Painted Burro (@paintedburro) on

TAGSchefsFOODStreet Food

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP