Weinstein Company

“Ah, ah, ah! Wait for the creme!”

If you saw the 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, you probably remember it for it’s wide range of iconic moments. There’s the scene when the audience gets a chance to see the “Bear Jew” for the first time, the scene when Shosanna Dreyfus (played by Melanie Laurent) hides in the basement of a farmhouse to avoid being caught by Hans Landa (in an Academy Award-winning performance by Christophe Waltz) and the infamous strudel scene where Landa and Shoshana finally come face to face.