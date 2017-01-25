The Best 'Clueless Gamer' Segments From Conan

01.24.17

As someone who has studied abroad, I can say that I was never involved in anything close to Bert Kreischer’s Russian adventure. The comedian and Bert The Conquerer host was on Conan on Tuesday and unleashed the wild details of his Russian study session in the ’90s. Not only did the officials apparently have to pay off the Russian Mafia to give Kreischer and his classmates some protection, but then the comedian decided to befriend the gangsters one night with a bottle of vodka. At that moment, the legend of The Machine was born.

