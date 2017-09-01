Millennials Might Be The Only Thing Preventing Another Mortgage Crisis

Uproxx

The Great Recession was an enormous disaster, and nobody wants a repeat of it. And, yet, we’re perched on precisely that precipice. Because for some reason, the pieces of the crisis are being allowed to reform themselves. And the only thing stopping it from all happening again? Millennials are smarter, and, well, broker than people buying houses in the mid-2000s.

To understand the problem, you need to grasp what happened with the mortgage crisis in 2007. Ream after ream of subprime mortgages were issued, thanks to a low federal funds rate. Essentially, banks didn’t have to charge each other to lend each other money. Many had an “adjustable” rate; if the federal funds rate went up, so did the mortgage’s interest rate. But the federal funds rate was never going up, right?

This hyper-cheap lending arrived right when mortgage-backed securities came into vogue, meaning banks bought financial instruments made of little slices of all these mortgages. Banks began to specialize in underwriting mortgages; they could borrow the money for nothing and rake in enormous profit in return. That put tremendous upward pressure on housing prices, because the fatter the mortgage, the tastier the slices you could work into your mortgage-backed security. Everything hummed along swimmingly until the Fed started increasing the funds rate. All those “adjustable rate mortgages” soon saw their interest rates go up, and homes Americans could barely afford in the first place became impossible to make payments on, right as the value of these same homes suddenly plummeted. Once mortgages went into default, it knocked over a series of dominoes that cost the world economy billions.

After Obama took office, a string of reforms, most notably the Dodd-Frank financial reforms package, were enacted to ensure that this wouldn’t happen again. The Obama administration then spent eight long years building a slow but steady recovery. Housing has risen, but it hasn’t recovered to its wildly-inflated heights.

The problem is, the Trump administration doesn’t seem to grasp what happened. They’ve been attempting to chip away at Dodd-Frank in ways large and small. So it only makes sense that we’re seeing a nascent return for the crisis.

In a Financial Times piece, it’s revealed that subprime mortgages, rebranded as “non-prime” mortgages, have returned. Not only that, a lot of financial operators involved in the first crash are right back at it, right down to selling those securities made from slices of mortgages. Some involved in the industry argue, fairly, that subprime with the correct controls is a good thing. It lets renters shift to homeownership, and housing is one fifth of the economy.

Lurking behind all this is the fact that the banks have much bigger competition. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored companies in the mortgage industry, exist solely to get Americans into homes, and have steadily been lowering their underwriting standards as a result. Currently, you only need a credit score of 620, just one point above what’s considered “bad,” and a 3% to 3.5% down payment. Keep in mind, if Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac see another collapse, it’s going to be the American taxpayer covering the bill (again).