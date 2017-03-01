Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

Subway Is Very Unhappy With A DNA Test Of Their Chicken

Managing Editor, Trending
03.01.17

Subway

Subway in Canada is not very happy with a new CBC Marketplace investigation into the chicken used in the sandwiches at your favorite fast food restaurants. CBC tested the chicken in 5 popular sandwiches, including McDonald’s and Wendy’s, but it was the two sandwiches from Subway that raised eyebrows during the investigation. While the chicken at A&W, Tim Hortons, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s came in slightly under the 100% mark with results ranging from 84-89%, Subway’s chicken was well below according to CBC’s tests:

Subway’s results were such an outlier that the team decided to test them again, biopsying five new oven roasted chicken pieces, and five new orders of chicken strips.

Those results were averaged: the oven roasted chicken scored 53.6 per cent chicken DNA, and the chicken strips were found to have just 42.8 per cent chicken DNA. The majority of the remaining DNA? Soy.

One person involved in the testing called Subway’s chicken “misrepresentation” and the reported ingredients would make you question seeking out the “healthier” option at the restaurants included. While Marketplace and University of Guelph food scientist Ben Bohrer can’t confirm how the chicken tested in this investigation is created, they do indicate they are likely “restructured products” containing “a combined total of about 50 ingredients in the chicken alone.”

