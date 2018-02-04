Here’s Where To Score All The Best Super Bowl Food Deals

Shutterstock

The most important day of the NFL season has finally arrived. Today is the Super Bowl — a matchup of the best of the best, when Tom Brady and the Patriots take on Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles. Football fans all across the country will be descending on bars and restaurants or attending gatherings with friends and family. If you’re a fan of one of the teams, the game has even more meaning.

Many of us don’t care about the game at all. We just enjoy delicious, cheesy snacks and humorous (sometimes heartwarming) commercials and over-the-top halftime shows (or the Puppy Bowl). For these people, the thought of spending all day cooking for friends and family seems like less fun than a blindside hit from James Harrison. Luckily, there’s a better way. Restaurants all across the country are offering Super Bowl deals designed to make the game itself the only stress you’ll feel all day. Check them out below.

Buffalo Wild Wings

To make your Super Bowl party that much more amazing, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering takeout packs containing 50 wings, 1 appetizer, and 1 side for only $87.99. Just make sure to preorder.

Dave and Busters

Don’t have a Super Bowl party to attend this year? Stop by your local Dave and Busters will showing the game and offering customers $5 appetizers all day long.

Domino’s

The popular pizza chain is offering 2-topping pizzas (when you order two or more) for $5.99. You can also get a 3-topping pizza for only $7.99 when you carry it out.

Hooters

Hooters is offering a boneless wings deals for the Super Bowl. Visit your local Hooters location to get 50 boneless wings for only $39.99. If you don’t want to dine-in, you can purchase a Baja Bundle Party Pack that contains 50 wings, sliders, and sides for only $120.