Three Food Writers Battle To Build The Best Plate Of Super Bowl Nachos

Last month was interesting, right? Everyone nailed their dishes and you — our beloved fans — gushed. At the end of the day, we slapped one another on the butts and moved on. No one tweeted to me about my terrible ingredient choices, wrote microfiction about Vince, or riffed on Zach’s love for sous vide in comments for a random post. There were few burns to be had; three great chilis led to no heat.
Sure, sure, it was cool to see three people cook well all at once, but it certainly wasn’t the most thrilling entry in the series.
- No Vince-the-foodie-cool-kid making a fatal error because of his colorblindness (and essential confusion over what the hell “stew” is)?
- No Zach-the-experienced-chef regaling us with tall tales of eating grunions on a catamaran in Mexico?
- No Steve-the-culinary-try-hard adding ginger ale and a handful of Sour Warheads to his bubbling pot?
Screeeeeew that. What joy is there, without mistakes for you to tease? What fun is cooking well if a fellow chef isn’t getting shredded? This is cooking battle, not cooking friends. The burns are half the fun. Maybe all the fun, for those of you who can’t actually taste what we prepare.
Well good news, pals: It’s February and the lovefest is officially over. We all got a little weird on this one. We swung for the fences. We made mistakes. We teased one another’s techniques, ingredients, and distant relatives. We piled it on — both with our dishes (none of us made “minimalist nachos”) and with the criticism.
No more talk, it’s game time! Tear into us, then tear into these three Super Bowl nachos!
PAST RESULTS:
BLT Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
Mac & Cheese Showdown — 1) Vince 2) (tie) Zach, Steve
Taco Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Winter Stew Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
Date Night Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Pasta Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Hot Beef Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Vince 3) Steve
Shellfish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Zach 3) Steve
BBQ Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Zach 3) Vince
Pumpkin Spice Showdown — 1) (tie) Vince, Zach 2) Steve
Thanksgiving Side Dish Showdown — 1) Vince 2) Steve 3) Zach
Christmas Dessert Showdown — 1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach
Chili Cook-off Showdown — 1) Zach 2) Steve 3) Vince
CURRENT SCORE:
We’re giving three points to the winner and one to second place for each round. As it stands, the score is:
ZACH: 21
VINCE: 18
STEVE: 17
STEVE’S MODIFIED “NACHO BELL GRANDE”
Once upon a time, there was a high school senior named Steve Bramucci. He dyed his hair bottle blond, wore a puka shell necklace, and shopped at J.Crew. He owned a cherry red Honda Prelude and spent money in all of the ways a 17-year-old might consider “lavish.”
To afford this lifestyle, Steve imported fake Oakley sunglasses from Mexico to Portland (OR) and sold them as real to high school freshman throughout the city. In 1997, this was a very profitable racket. Besides the bucketloads of money, Steve finally felt cool. He scoured his Italian family tree to find someone connected to La Cosa Nostra, he quoted Scarface and hung out at Zumiez, if anyone questioned where the glasses came from he said they “fell off a truck” in order to play coy (though, in retrospect, the fact that a high schooler had figured out a way to ship massive boxes of copyright-infringing sunglasses into the U.S. would have been a much better story).
During this time, Steve went to a lot of parties. And at these parties, when he got hungry, he and some friends would inevitably run to Taco Bell. It is impossible to exaggerate just how hard Taco Bell crushed it in the 90s. Then Steve, always longing to seem impressive, would buy a two dozen Nacho Bell Grandes for the whole gang to enjoy. Envision the sort of kid who would think that was the ultimate baller gesture and you will understand our author like never before.
So much has changed in the interceding years. But damn if I’m not still in love with Nachos Bell Grande. Here’s my riff:
Meat:
Vince teases my “meat slurries” but there are few things I cook that I’m so proud of. Ground beef lends itself to mangable bites, is easy to scoop, and holds flavor like nobody’s business.
For this play on T-Bell, I used one pound of 80/20 ground beef and a half pound of pork. I laid that down on a base of de-seeded New Mexico chilies, garlic, onions, and fresh poblanos. For some reason, I have slowly grown to loathe bell peppers, but I absolutely love poblanos.
After searing the meat, I add spices:
- 1 can of storebought enchilada sauce.
- 1 packet of storebought taco powder.
- Two shakes of cumin.
- Two shakes of fish sauce.
- A pinch of MSG.
- Salt and pepper.
We don’t have to go much further before I call out the fact that this is the most I’ve ever used pre-packaged ingredients. Guilty as charged. It’s nachos, baby, the rules are dead.
Salsa: I am pretty in love with Taco Bell’s salsa. So much so that I actually put it on my “20 Hot Sauces You Should Own” list. But in the end, I decided to serve a legit salsa — something bright and fresh enough to even out the richness of the pork and cheese.
This is wildly simple and dead solid perfect:
- Cherry tomatoes (for the sweetness).
- Raw garlic.
- Raw onions.
- Cilantro.
- Salt and pepper.
- One fresh red pepper (with seeds).
- One dried red pepper (half de-seeded).
I blended it but left it at the rough chop stage. Salt and pepper to taste.
Vince nachos look amazing but yeah my main worrry is that with the huge chunks of avacado and meat, can the cheesy chip foundation handle that load?
My guess is there was a lot of soggy and/or broken chips in there.
The cheesy chips, much like your mother, appeared thick and capable of handling a sizable load.
Slow-cooked brisket and day-long stewed black beans w/ sofrito, monterey jack/mozzarella cheese, diced red onion, pico de gallo, lime juice and homemade guac
Nachos might be the best use for leftover brisket there is.
@FreeRon would eat. Please send!
You know Steve is confident when he doesn’t mention or show his baby once.
HAHAHA!
TRUE.
But also… I LEFT CILANTRO OFF A CHIP FOR YOU, DON’T DO ME WRONG!
@Steve Bramucci I saw that cilantro in your salsa.
@Zachary Johnston – He served the salsa on the side, I can work with that.
@Verbal Kunt fair, fair.
Steve wins, Zach second, and Vince gets last. I like Steve’s presentation of the individual nachos and appreciate that he takes into account my specific quirk. There’s nothing wrong with Zach’s but overall it seems a bit too out there for nachos. I’m sure they’re great. I like Vince’s pork but abhor the idea of all that hidden cilantro in there.
I’ll win you over next time @Verbal Kunt!
There was cilantro in the pico. Stop voting with your disability.
I’ll do that when you make something with some actual color instead a beige/green concoction every single time.
1st – Vince
2nd – Steve
3rd – Zach
Put another way:
Vince’s nachos are the ones I make to impress a Super Bowl party.
Steve’s nachos are the ones I make to impress a guest at my house for dinner.
Zach’s nachos are the ones I make to impress myself.
I say this thinking that Zach’s nachos are probably one of the coolest recipes I’ve ever seen in this competish. And something about the way you wax poetic on American culture and history is really superb. Save this plate for when you come over to my place and cook for me. But for the Superbowl, nah.
Steve, your use of powdered cheeses is … brilliant. I thought that was going to be your secret weapon in all of this. I really thought “How can Vince and Zach top Steve’s di- … oh, Vince’s is really good.”
“Coolest recipes I’ve ever seen in this copetish.” I still get third. Not gonna lie @Neptune or Mars … or Neptune this one stings a bit. But I appreciate the comment!
I actually think the: “party… guest… self” analysis by @Neptune or Mars … or Neptune is probably right on. I may suffer from the fact that after the NFL chewed up and spit out my best boyhood friend, I haven’t watched a game in 10 years.
Let me just preface this with some valuable information you’ll want to immediately wipe from your memory: Al has severe PMS at the moment so everyone sucks.
Steve: despite the fact that you actually made me hate young you at the start of your entry, you did emerge as the clear winner by the end, mostly because of your unique presentation of pre-dressed chips which I’ve never seen or even considered but goddamn now it’s the only way I’m going to make this dish. Losing points for the packaged enchilada sauce and taco powder, but then regaining them back with the home-made chips… I’m sure I would have been fine with just regular old guacamole on top but obviously you had to throw fucking “roasted bone marrow” into the mix because you’re you (when I read “diced organic cherry tomatoes” on the heels of that I first registered “organic cherries” and nearly tossed you to the bottom of the pile out of principle). I am pleased with your thoughtful consideration of Verbal’s ridiculous inability to enjoy cilantro.
Vince – loved the pico de gallo, and cheese sauce, but waaaay too much effort went into that meat. I mean, you’re eating it on nachos, buried under cheese and tomato and peppers… am I the only ground beef/pork traditionalist here? Also, why the hell aren’t you layering your chips and toppings? I mean, I’ve never seen anyone go so far as to dress each chip individually a la Steve, but c’mon, you don’t just lay down the chips and then dump everything unceremoniously on top. And I wish you’d learn to consider the colour-aware and remember to put some of that pico de gallo on top of your creations for a better presentation.
Zach – finally the bison comes out to play. But then… blueberry pico…. I’m not against food combinations I’ve never heard of, but blueberriess on nachos… I’m just not sold, man. Seems like you pulled a Steve there (see also: tree branches on your meat). And then… “bison milk cheese from Spain” – can I die from eye-rolling? Unfortunately, for me the finished product was the least appetizing of the three.
Steve – 1 (back on top, baby)
Vince – 2
Zach – 3
I’m content being ahead of the curve.
I was wondering when the “tree branches on your meat” gloves were coming off. Pretty bummed I forgot that when burning.
@Al feel better! We love you around here, even if you find teen-aged me totally insufferable. No shame there, you weren’t the only one.
#PUKANECKLACE4LYFE
@Steve Bramucci I don’t think the dude that complains about my not using enough herbs gets to complain about me using evergreen aromatics… Just sayin’.
“am I the only ground beef/pork traditionalist here”
Fuck me, what godawful traditions have you been raised under?
“but waaaay too much effort went into that meat”
I know, sorry for being good.
“Also, why the hell aren’t you layering your chips and toppings? ”
Did you miss the three pictures I took of me layering it? Chips standing upright, cheese, peppers, salsa, avocados, then meat. Each bite had a little of everything. You shouldn’t be allowed to vote in these things anymore.
Sounds like I’m not the only one with PMS today.
Oh my. @Vince Mancini – [www.dignityhealth.org]
@Al I’m surprised Vince didn’t end up last on account of mentioning his gf yet again.
@Nic Cages T-Rex Skull – while I did promise Steve last challenge that I am actually basing my judgement on the merit of the dishes themselves, both in final presentation and how I think they would taste… yeah, it’s like Vince is TRYING to shoot himself in the foot here.
Zach, Steve, Vince for me this time… Zach should win solely for being able to cut blueberries in half, I have to eat blueberries with a spoon b/c they’re so needlessly little, but his construction of meat and cheese sealed it… Vince’s construction just won’t hold up, I couldn’t even see the cheese and pico in his, it just looked like meat with a few chips poking out of it… Steve’s looked solid and I had no major qualms, so second place for him…
@Rufus T Barleysheath high five!
Motherfucker that’s why I took two pictures of the construction. The construction held up fine. You’re going to put Steve’s cat vomit/lobster hummus above me because of “construction?” I quit forever.
Well was it two pictures or three, Vince? Anyway, by layering I think we all mean chips, other stuff, more chips, more other stuff. You know, fucking “layers”.
Ahem, @Vince Mancini it’s WELL SEASONED cat vomit. Also, you’re crazy for dissing the marrow-avo-espuma. It was pure velvet.
So your position is that having multiple layers of buried chips would make the chips *less* soggy?
See here’s the breakdown in communication, my Italian lover – you dispense your toppings thinly and GENTLY; thus creating a delicate work of art that has all the flavour of each component through and through but none of the sogginess. You don’t just dump a ton of cheese and salsa on each layer like some stoned ham-fisted frat boy.
@Vince Mancini
Look at that last photo. That’s what people are left with. Do the nachos in that picture look evenly distributed to you? Doesn’t matter how well a book is written if the cover has a picture of gotse on it.
Compared to Steve’s cat vomit lobster hummus with a side of dirty grout, you should be THRILLED to eat my delicious carnitas out of a dirty boot you fished out of a polluted harbor, let alone with a fork (which wasn’t necessary, by the way).
“No one wrote microfiction about Vince.”
Except I fucking did last month. Come on Steve, get with the program!
And, trust me, more is awaited with bated breath.
@Schnitzel bob I did remember, but I needed a line! The best journalism is fiction!
(Jesus, don’t tell anyone I said that, it’ll be all over twitter.)
(runs over to Twitter and creates account)…
I actually thought he was intentionally gaslighting everyone.
BRB, gotta pop some popcorn before Vince fully melts down like my delicious cheese sauce. Tell me if I miss anything.
The only thing you missed is the consensus that you need a spork to eat Vince’s nachos.
Using a utensil to eat nachos makes me feel like a candy ass, but dammit it can be useful!
1-Steve
2-Zach
3- Vince
Steve, I’ve got good news and bad news. The bad news is you’ve cooked plebe food. The good news is I’m a plebe. Your use of premixed spices/sauces and powdered cheese is right up my alley. More importantly, your spent the time on construction. I’m still puzzled by how someone who has traveled so much and sold counterfeit sunglasses in high-school wound up being such a dork, but these nachos get first place.
Zach, you cooked the opposite of plebe food. This was so easily going to be last place, because as Vince correctly identified, these are uninviting nachos. BUT, your attention to construction means I could try one and be certain I got the intended flavour. I’d try one, then probably eat the whole tray. Second place.
I also firmly believe that a small part of why you draw on Indigenous inspiration is to dare your white-ass competitors to talk shit about it, and I can appreciate that. I can just imagine Steve fumbling when someone accuses him of being racially insensitive:
“I wasn’t really feeling the blue chips.”
“Oh wow Steve I didn’t realize the spirit of Andrew Jackson lived on in your taste buds.”
“Nah, man, I didn’t mean it like that! You know I love all cultures!”
“Nations, Steve, not just “cultures”. Sovereign nations. Or do you reject that, too?”
[Steve’s head explodes.]
Vince, I can feel your rage already. This looks real good, but construction is everything to me in this competition, and on that single count you do worse than the other two. Third place.
(battens down hatches; throws protective hug around bob)
I’LL PROTECT YOU, BOB! PMS-WOMAN IS HERE!
I love this and will rush to tally points before Matt Ufford and half of Deadspin can come over here and fuck this up for me.
And confession, @Schnitzel bob :::: I literally ran my burns past Zach 1:1 to make sure there weren’t any accidentally offensive blind spots. You know me well!
HAVE FUN WITH YOUR CAT VOMIT YOU PROLES, I WILL NEVER LOG OFF
Look at your last photo, dammit! How you grabbing a single chip without big tumbly bits of avocado and pork falling off? Not everyone has hands the size of shovels you central valley farmboy!
THE PORK FALLS OFF ONTO THE OTHER CHIPS THAT YOU ALSO EAT YOU PROVINCIAL SNOW WHIPPED IGLOO MONKEY
I’m super glad I was off today to witness the exact moment Vince went insane in real time.
Bob is right, HOW DO YOU GET TO THE CHIPS IN THE CENTER? I want to eat nachos not play mahjong solitaire!
Should we send flowers or something? I feel partially to blame.
“He died as he lived, screaming at internet commenters to debate his carnitas.”
But seriously though: this was a challenge for SUPER BOWL NACHOS. You think Steve is going to prep 500 individual chips for 20 guests? GTFO. I prepped mine like nachos because that’s what nachos are. You get to create your own perfect chip. Not to mention, you’re all forgetting an important factor here: scalability. I could make my nachos for 100 people. Steve’s piss weak take on nachos smellgrande craps out at like eight people, tops.
@Vince Mancini I got your back because I was nearly run out of town for putting ground meat on my tacos.
Also @Schnitzel bob thanks for the second place. Always better than last place.
Maybe Steve only has 3 friends. I mean, did you see what a douche he was in highschool?
I’ll have a lot more friends soon motherfuckers, because I know how to make accessible nachos and I don’t compose my plates like a goddamn cretin.
@Al *insert approving gif here*
Damn, I just about lost it at “provincial snow whipped igloo monkey.”
@Vince Mancini’s insults in this thread are the winner.
You guys are doing God’s work here. I’m sitting at an airport waiting for a flight and now I have to find some place that sells nachos. But I digress. My vote is Vince, Steve, then Zach. Vince, I don’t care if I have to eat your nachos with a fork. I’d put my face in them if necessary. Steve, if Vince is 1A then your’s is surely 1B. Pork chunks > ground meats in my opinion. And Zach, blueberry just isn’t my jam, but love the bison would definitely try yours just to make sure. All in all, great round. Thanks guys!
Don’t worry, you’d be blown away.
1. Vince – classic crowd-pleaser, best addresses the challenge.
2. Steve – close second, love the concept, but you lost me with the piped on shit. Might as well have dropped some fucking foam on there for good measure.
3. Zach…. food for thought next time you want to make nachos – ash yourself if they pass the Danny Trejo test. If you served blueberry and bison nachos to Danny Trejo, he’d be eating your fucking kidney before the plate stopped steaming. That’s failing the Danny Trejo test.
I actually know Trejo would love these. So, sorry. I guess.
Por favor, puto – that bourgey shit might as well be a suicide note.
1. Vince
2. Steve
3. Zach
Nothing beats carnitas, and if you think blueberries is going to do that you’re out of your damn mind.
I think you might be focusing on the wrong thing. Did you see that bison ribeye?
1. Steve – I was skeptical of the individual chip presentation but after looking at the Vince’s cubed pork Jenga I’m sold. Solid approach for a Superb Owl nacho competition.
2. Vince – That pork is amazing, the nacho cheese looks on point The assembly looks like it was lifted right out of a school district fund raiser cookbook that was inspired by “dump dinner” presenter Cathy Mitchell. Would be last place except in the setting of football playoff excess.
3. Zach – I want to rate your nachos higher on the list but the use of blueberries is throwing me off. It’s a bit too, well, intelligent for the context. Perhaps having blueberry pico on the side would be a way to say “approachable for football but designed for brunch and an afternoon of antiquing”. Loved the bison and blue corn chips.
uh oh…
@Torgo ever had mango pico? Blueberries are far better especially with the fried sage. Plus they pop, which is a delight.
@Zachary Johnston Indeed I have. Mango has a sweetness to it which works well with different peppers that blueberries don’t quite achieve. I love love love the idea of bison with a blueberry sage reduction though. Just not on nachos. On game day. Without unlimited mimosas.
We can 100 percent agree on unlimited mimosas all day!
Zach’s Super Bowl nachos would be best served at a game in which Belechick is playing against a team coached by his clone and the venue is London.
“Hey Vince, what do you call cheese that’s not yours?”
“Big” Roy Murphy, the school bully, hung around with two cronies who collectively were known as the Irish boys. Big Roy was also not actually that big: he and Vince were about the same size. But high-school is a hierarchy, and so Roy had become Big.
Vince hadn’t noticed the question, focusing as he was on his tray of nachos. This both flustered and angered Big Roy, who repeated the question.
“I SAID, what do you call cheese that’s not yours, Mancini?”
In between bites, Vince looked up. “Huh?”
Big Roy shoved him hard into a locker, knocking him down. “NOT-YO’s, DIPSHIT!”
His head was ringing and his shoulder was bruised, but what bothered Vince in that moment was the state of his shirt. Oh it was usually covered in cheese stains, but those were his fault.
“you made me spill my own cheese” he said softly.
Big Roy, still guffawing with his cronies, barely heard him. Wiping away tears of laughter, he bent down closer. “What’s that, Manqueeni?”
Something inside Vince snapped. Incandescent fury coursed through him, propelling his hand with two fingers extended towards Big Roy’s face. Vince jammed his fingers into Roy’s nose, then hurtled his head the short distance to the locker, knocking him out with fluidity that would have made Bruce Lee proud. Roy slumped onto Vince, who sloughed him off as he rose to face the cronies.
The Irish boys’ ancestral memories made themselves known. Here before them was a Berserker, the same that had terrorized their forefathers 10 centuries prior in another land. They scattered.
The moment passed, and Vince looked somewhat confused at the scene around him until he spied a tray of semi-overturned nachos on the floor. “Sweet!” he exclaimed. “Nachos!”
GOLDEN
1) Steve- This is partially by default, since his are the only ones that really feel like Super Bowl nachos. But they also look damn tasty, and the random mix of extreme effort and half-assedness in various spots is both amusing and admirable. Also, age down young Steve a little more to middle school, and you have the villain of the week from an episode of Fillmore.
2) Zach- Best meat, but I’m on the fence about the blueberry & it’s all just too unique for its own good. This is about Super Bowl nachos, and these couldn’t possibly feel less Super Bowl-y.
3) Vince- Best cheese, but pork is an instant disqualification with me. Weakest presentation as well. They just don’t look all that interesting or appetizing to me, even if you substituted out the pork for a more palatable meat.
What is it like to never be right about anything?
1) Steve 2) Vince 3) Zach
That’s some brevity right there!
Dishes so good I had to create my own awards.
Most Likely To Appear In A Top Chef Human Interest Vignette: Zach for his history and culture lesson. The judges would bathe in that.
Most On Brand Performance: Steve for his Mexican Joakley import hustle and buying peer approval with Taco Bell.
Petty-Weight Champion of the World Trash Talk Award: Vince for this gem ” I won’t rip on you too much for your ground meat. I bet it’s probably pretty good, even if it does look like something my dog might hack up after he’s spent all day licking his own asshole.”.
3rd place- Zach. I respect your skill and knowledge but your nachos are the last of the three I’d order here. (Still awesome)
2nd Place- Vince. Your nachos’ only drawback was not being as delicious as Steve’s. (They looked really good)
1st- Steve. Congratulations. I’d eat these everyday of the week and twice on Super Sunday.
Taking this to the bank!
I’ll take the Top Chef nod.
Vince, Zach, Steve.
I don’t know why there is so much hatred for using a fork to eat nachos. The only reason nachos need to be finger food is if you plan on sharing them, and in my drunken Superbowl state there is zero chance of me sharing any kind of cheesy goodness. You all lose points for not actually making a stack of nachos. So much talk of layering, but all of you stuck with a single chip layer. Go fucking lasagna style with your nachos. I want stacks on stacks on stacks.
Vince made some solid nachos even if he did fuck up the assembly. Would it kill you to sprinkle some shredded cheese on top of the meat and stick it in the oven to heat the dish through before putting the avocado on top? I appreciate straining the excess liquid out of things to try and lessen the sogginess factor, that is a great technique I will employ whenever making nachos in the future.
As soon as I read Zach’s title I gave an eye roll and mentally prepared myself to have his nachos last. You got me excited for some huckleberry pico, but then you fucking substituted blueberries!? Get that weak shit out of here. Bonus points for not using a queso sauce and some great looking avocado crema that would taste so much better if you put some heat in it. Still, you prattle on about sticking to southwest origins or some bullshit, yet you use northwest berries in your pico? Where is the consistency? This dish makes me mad, but is also probably tasty. Definitely a middle of the pack dish.
Steve I’m just going to come out and say it: I hate the single nacho thing. I have had it before and it always pisses me off. When I want nachos I want a mound of good stuff. Furthermore, you are trying to class up fucking Taco Bell. Are you really nostalgic for some of the worst shits in your life? Runny meat sauce, runny cheese sauce. Sure I can deal with it at a 7-Eleven, but I expect something better in a food competition other than imitating a dollar menu item. I will give you points for your chips. Fuck what other people have said, a little extra crispy is never a bad thing.
I think you might need to read my entry again.
Not that anyone cares, but I’ve been coming to filmdrunk for about 6 years and I’ve never created a profile up until today. The only reason I joined is to stand up for my boy Vince. Sure he’s made some mistakes in the past with his cooking, but today should be a sweep for him, his nachos were damn near perfect. Pork carnitas are just about the best greasy, fatty, and crispy thing you can put on a nacho, period. Despite the fact that his competition was blueberry steak nachos, and ground beef with avocado and bone froth hors d’oeuvres, he’s coming in last place? I’m ashamed of anyone who didn’t think Vince deserved this win.
1) Vince
2) Steve
3) Zach
#SponsoredContent
1. Zach
2. Vince
3. Steve
You’re all brilliant and I would eat the hell out of all those nachos but I gotta say, Zach’s are head and shoulders above the rest.
Look forward to the next cooking challenge.
This guy gets it.
I gotta check in with Cajun Boy to see if Vince’s forthcoming aneurysm comes out of the Life budget or the Film budget.
Or… did Mancini literally just rage his way into turning the tide?
Ahhhh the power of being internet famous.
Mancini has gone up river.
He’s founded a compound with the locals and started a nacho and pork based cult. Some say he’s gone full Kurtz. But Steve and Zach think they can sail up river and bring him back. (Queue The End by The Doors)
I put in my vote, got on a plane, and came back to check on things as I sit in another airport. I am now worried that I voted for a madman. Although it seems to be working for him, so lean into it Vince and give into the rage.
@Zachary Johnston He’s probably just gone to the local pour-over coffee shop to brood about how horribly IPA’s are.
Wanting to add that all three meat options used are legit. Pork is awesome on nachos, ground beef is pure Americana and bison has to be tasty. That’s the beauty part about nachos. You can add just about any protein and it works. When my wife (MAH WAIFE) slow cooks pork or chicken we use the leftovers for nachos. And it fucking rules.
You magnificent bastards, I can’t even express how much joy this comment section is bringing me.
Its a shame Vince was broken along the way, if he’s ever found again let him know the sacrifice of his sanity was totally worth it. Probably not to him, but if you can’t take the heat…
… just dump some meat hunks on your dish and snap off a poorly lit picture and then rage, rage against the dying of the light? My man Vince has you covered!
oh man, there’s just no coming back for Vince now.
1) Vince, 2) Zach, 3) Steve
For me, it’s really a toss-up between Vince and Zach. They both sound good, but I’m really not sure about blueberry pico (ship me some post-haste and maybe you earn the win. As for Steve, while the individual nachos are fine, it seems like a lot of extra work for a party. And to be honest, you lost me at recreating Taco Bell. There were two periods in my life I ate that stuff: dipshit high school kid, and poor college student and I don’t plan on being either of those again. That and it barely qualifies as food. Maybe if you hadn’t said you were recreating Taco bell I would’ve raised your score. First impressions are everything.
The winner goes to the person whose chips can withstand my wet, salty tears from crying over having to rank these. Seriously, they’re sad and rage tears.
1. Steve – for all around greatness, homemade chips, crema (despite Vince’s valid points; love me some crema with nachos) and full chip-to-topping exposure.
2. Vince (by a hair) – for best cheese and tied-for-best meat; lack of cheese overload/exposure may have hurt (not the layering argument, I mean I just want more cheese, please).
3. Zach (by two hairs) – for amazing cheese nest, tied-for-best meat, crema, and presentation; points off for blueberry salsa (I don’t like mango salsa either, so personal preference).
Honestly, trying to tie up the overall scores definitely influenced my rankings, though I did my best not to think that way.
I think Vince was expecting everyone to comment on where he got the baking dish his pork-n-chips were served in. Pampered Chef, we know it’s from Pampered Chef.
Steve’s intro about how he’s here to cook and not make friends makes me wonder how he made it this far. I know Zach and Vince weren’t ever here to make friends.
But then the background into Steve’s teen years made it all clear. He’s the Dr. Raymond Cocteau of the group, he has the power, but everyone wants to be John Spartan or Simon Phoenix.
Steve, the meat slurry looks wonderful, and I’m on board about bell peppers. Seriously, fuck bell peppers. Store bought taco powder? You can figure out how to import knock off Oakleys, but can’t get an authentic Mexican spice mix?
Dem chips do!! Then you go and make some avocado crema, which sounds amazeballs. Don’t let the haters get you down, I want this crema in my mouth. FIRST PLACE
Vince. What can I say? Your presentation is all off man. I want some of every ingredient in each bite. Making me work to dig up each flavor is not gonna curry any favor. I am a firm believer that nacho meat should be chewy, it’s the best texture combo with chips. However, your chips were pedestrian and the dish overall seems really spicy. I’m all for spicy, but voluntary spicy, not forced spicy. SECOND PLACE
Zach, I knew you were gonna lose as soon as I scrolled down far enough to read your title. Blue corn chips are an abomination. Call me old fashioned, but I’m not ready to start living in a world where blue corn tortilla chips are part of my diet. Your photography is on point though. We all know that nachos are supposed to be accessible, but what your recipe presupposes is, what if nachos were gentrified? THIRD PLACE
Blue Fucking Corn. Of course.
Vince, those are some sexy ass nachos. Carnita 4eva!