Kola House

On February 5th, the nation will turn its giant collective head from the trainwreck that is our current political situation to the biggest sporting event of the year, the Super Bowl. And dear God, we need this, just a few hours of day drinking with our friends while shoving our faces with hot wings, and feeling the shared catharsis of watching large, grown men tackle each other to the ground. And whether you watch for the actual event, the elaborate commercials, the halftime show, or (like the author) simply for the glorious excuse to day drink without judgment, one thing we all have in common on Super Bowl Sunday is our excitement to indulge in foods that are objectively bad for us.

What do we want? Meats smothered in sauce with a plethera of fattening appetizers! When do we want it? ALL THE TIME (but we’ll settle for next Sunday when we’re legally and morally allowed, nay OBLIGATED to loosen our belts a few notches and partake in some good ol’ American indulgence).

So with the Superbowl just around the corner, we have to get serious about planning our perfect Superbowl parties. And while much of the action around the country will involve folks happily chugging bad beers and eating stale chips, your party doesn’t have to conform to those low expectations. Yours can be an elevated event with the help of Executive Chef Jon Feshan of the media darling (and PepsiCo owned) Kola House, NYC.

Chef Feshan has supplied us with three amazing-looking, yet relatively easy to make recipes to take your party to the next level. These restaurant quality dishes are sure to impress your guests. And that random guy your cousin brought with him that you caught digging through your wife’s underwear drawer. And anyone else who has wandered into your house drunkenly looking for a bathroom and then ended up peeing in your sink and vomiting on your dog.

All of them will be highly impressed by your mastery of the culinary sciences.