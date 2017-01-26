TheT-Rex Engagement Photos Are More Beautiful Than Anything Humans Could Muster Up

01.25.17

Greg Basel & Maria Adams Photography

Engagement photos tend to aim for something whimsical and elegant in their design. If things go according to plan, you’ll impress your guests and provide a friendly middle finger to exes, enemies and that stuck-up jagoff at speed dating. The only problem is that we’ve been doing these things all wrong. Humans should not be the stars of these things. Dinosaurs should. Or folks in T. Rex costumes, at least.

As highlighted by Cosmopolitan, some incredible engagement photos featuring T. Rex romance have bubbled up into the world. Photographers Greg Basel and Maria Adams elected to go in a new direction with a charming photo shoot featuring two dinosaurs destined to walk down the aisle.

