During the Q&A portion of Ta-Nehisi Coates’s book tour promoting his newest release, We Were Eight Years in Power, a white girl at Evanston Township High School asked what she should tell her white friends who thought it was cool to use the “n-word” while rapping. She noted that she thought it was wrong to say, as a white person, but the word is so prevalent in music, she was unsure what to do. Chile, the Lord knows the right people to answer these questions…
My personal favorite answers to these questions range from “Why do you want to say it, knowing it’s hurtful history coming from y’all’s mouths?” to “Them’s the rules,” to “IF YOU DON’T GETCHO (expletive expletive expletive).”
Coates, however, had a much more intelligent, productive answer for the young lady:
I watched the video, while shouting Baptist-church style in my living room, thinking of how just Wednesday night at the Jay-Z concert in Houston, I was looking in shock, horror, and awe at the amount of non-black people who thought it was A-OK to use the word because what, I guess we all love Jay-Z so it’s all good? I literally stopped and looked around after telling Jay what his MF name is (Jigga) and wondered just who was going to go through with telling him who he was rolling with (all his niggas). Everyone told him who he was rolling with, and I decided to no longer look at the audience for the rest of the night, especially during “The Story of O.J.” (which, if non-black people really understood, they would not sing along to).
If you’re wondering why I keep saying “non-black” people instead of something cuter like “non-POC,” it’s because, in the Greek translation, “non-black” means “non-black” and that’s exactly what I meant to type. It bugs me when Latinx people, Asian people, etc. use the n-word too, though not quite to the same extent. One thing that we, as POC, share, is oppression, and the feeling that even if white people have not called those specific ethnic groups by that specific name, it has been implied. That’s where the leniency comes from, but black people are still also aware that other ethnic groups have been more welcome than they in social circles, and many other POC still feel like they’re better than black people.
I remember asking my dad once how he felt about white people using the word, and as Coates said in the beginning of the video, my dad, a man who grew up in the 1960s and experienced blatant racism, said he was not so concerned when his friends used it, because of the context and because he knew they didn’t hate him or think less of him. I understood that, and really respected it coming from someone who endured the weaponization of that word, and probably punched a guy or two over its use. I also, however, respectfully disagree with my white friends using that word around me, or to describe me or anyone else. See, the deal is, while you may be an upstanding white person, there are still white people who think their skin color makes them better than everyone else and who will use that word as a slur.
I was always a big fan of Jay Smooth’s explanation for why it whouldn’t be used.
Jay Smooth is such a masterful explainer of things like this
‘Fella’ make a fine alternative if you’re white and British. It’ll still be weird and awkward, but that’s more because you’re a white British person.
Sean Price and Pharoahe Monch say it best on BBQ Sauce. That said, as a white boy, I don’t even say it when shouting along to songs alone in my car. With one exception: deceased emcees. Sorry. Biggy’s words are sacred, and I’ll not change them. At least not while my windows are rolled up…
I always wondered why it seemed cool for, like, Fat Joe to say the n-word. I get why white people shouldn’t say it, but I never got why Latinos like Fat Joe got away with it when they rapped.
How bout we try this on for size? Black people also stop using the word. When i watched Bill Maher get scolded by Ice Cube for using it ( which he should have), he said we took ownership of that word. Why? its associated with a dark and horrible time for ur people and this country. If ALL people stopped, this word would have diminished greatly. I use the words faggot, retarted, and midget all as examples. Now before anyone flies off the handle at ranking them as opposed to the N word, I’m simply pointing out that those words have all disappeared as best they can from pop culture and in turn day to day common folk use or at least diminished. Stop making things right for some but not others, not just words, but everything. The fact that Black people can be mad at anyone for using that word while directly showing respect for their art and singing along is completely ridiculous to me. U want to end it, then stop it at the source.
hahahahaha i’m sure the 16 year olds who make these guys millionaires are really going to listen to this self important guy’s word policing. Stay woke!