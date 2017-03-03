How To Eat Like A Pro | The Definitive Guide

This Woman Made The Most Amazing Wedding Dress Out Of Taco Bell Burrito Wrappers

03.03.17

Shutterstock/UPROXX

When Taco Bell recently launched a chapel at the Taco Bell Cantina in Vegas, it made the dreams of everyone who’s ever wanted to get married inside a luxurious chain restaurant. Scores of people are excited about the prospect, but no one is putting the raw romance of Taco Bell into action like Diane Nguyen, who crafted an entire wedding gown out of burrito wrappers (all Project-Runway-unconventional-materials-style) in the hopes of becoming the first woman to say “I do” inside the new wedding facility.

The Taco Bell Love and Tacos Contest is in action right now. To win, couples were asked to use Twitter or Instagram to submit a 30 second video or image that demonstrates why they should be the first couple to get married in the chapel. The prize? A fantasy package that includes “an officiant, wedding decor, a wedding cake, a reception for the winner, fiancé and guests with a catered dinner, and transportation to and from the hotel and chapel, a video/photographer package for wedding photos and wedding video, T-shirts , champagne flutes, a garter, and a bow tie”

And that’s not all: Winners also receive round-trip air transportation for five, three nights’ accommodations at Planet Hollywood, dinner at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris, tickets to the Highroller at the LINQ, $100 to spend at Qua Bath & Spa, a pool cabana at Planet Hollywood, and a VIP table at Drai’s Night Club.

