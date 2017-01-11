Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

Taco Bell’s Chalupa In A Fried Chicken Shell Goes Nationwide This Month

01.11.17 55 mins ago

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is probably the best innovator in the fast food game. With items like Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme, The Quesalupa and Cheetos Quesadillas, the Mexican chain constantly pushes the salsa and cheese-covered envelope. This time, they might have gone too far. Taco Bell is hinting that they are about to unleash a taco with a shell made of chicken. Not a chicken taco, a shell that is completely made from mouth-watering fried chicken.

Yes, we’ve covered this before, as Taco Bell often teases and tests products early before rolling them out. But this is the real deal, full nationwide rollout. Marketing campaign! Menu placement!

The move reveals that the usual corn taco shells just don’t have the pizzazz they once did. Taco Bell’s newest mad-scientist experiment is called The Naked Chicken Chalupa and is set to be bestowed upon the eager, mouth-agape, public on January 26th.

“The shell is the chicken. The chicken is the shell,” touts a press release.

This creation is almost like a Mexican-inspired homage to the legendary KFC Double-Down. It’s like they took the combination KFC and Taco Bell restaurants and made them into one tasty food. It’s everything that is deliciously wrong (or right?) about America.

“Something this delicious yet different is bound to ruffle some feathers,” Marisa Thalberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell said. “Some might even cluck their tongues at it.” All puns aside, this is the logical next step for the restaurant that recently jumped into the chicken game with Volcano Crispy Chicken Strips.

The shell itself is comprised of four ounces of all-white meat chicken that is slathered in various Mexican seasonings before being wrapped around avocado ranch dressing, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and shredded lettuce. There’s no protein inside of the taco because the taco itself is the protein. It’s pure genius. Shame on Taco Bell for taunting us with this announcement. They always say that waiting is the hardest part.

