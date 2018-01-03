Get Hyped: ‘Nacho Fries’ Are Officially Coming To Taco Bell This Month

#Taco Bell #Food
Senior Editor, Sports
01.03.18

Taco Bell

For far too long, we Taco Bell enthusiasts have had to counterbalance our love of the Bell with our love of French fries and, I’ll be honest, many a time my allegiance was tested by the lack of delicious, crunchy taters. Well, today is a banner day, because fries are finally coming to every Taco Bell in the land, beginning Jan. 25. And not just fries: NACHO fries.

Taco Bell previously announced in December that they would be rolling out a much-desired California burrito, and you can’t have fries in the building without offering up those fries (nearly) a la carte. On Wednesday, Taco Bell made the announcement: nacho fries are coming, and the base model is only a dollar.

Yes, I said “base model.” Because as always at Taco Bell, there are options. From the press release:

From the menu brand who brought you the Naked Chicken Chalupa and Crunchwrap Supreme, comes Nacho Fries, set to make their debut in restaurants nationwide for just $1. The most-anticipated menu item release of the year will be available crisped to perfection with bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm Nacho Cheese, beginning January 25.

The fries will also be served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with beloved Taco Bell add-ons, including beef, Pico de Gallo, Nacho Cheese and sour cream. Bonus features will include a $5 box with fries, a Doritos® Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and Medium Drink.

French fries at Taco Bell? With nacho cheese? Yes, perhaps 2018 will be mighty fine, indeed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Taco Bell#Food
TAGSFAST FOODFOODFRENCH FRIESTACO BELL

How Music Connects Us

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 7 days ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 7 days ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

Jay-Z’s Incredible ‘4:44’ Tour Is A Reminder That Intimacy Triumphs Over Celebrity

12.20.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP