Taco Bell Rights Every Wrong By Bringing Nacho Fries To America

For many years, Americans have suffered a great injustice: Nacho fries, available at Taco Bells the world over were not available in The United States, where, as everyone knows, we love nothing more than putting cheese on something (and then sometimes shooting it with a gun) (pew pew pew!).

Fortunately, that’s all changing. As 2016 dies and is reborn as 2017, Taco Bell has decided to grace all of us with reasonably priced “loaded fries.” The dish is being tested in southern California and will soon (hopefully) take over the entire country, bringing us together in peace and harmony. And bringing Ted Cruz more of that queso he so desperately loves.