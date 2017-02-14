Shutterstock/UPROXX

If the announcement that Dominos was now in the wedding registry game left you a little cold because you prefer fast food tacos to fast food pizza, here’s some excellent news for you: Taco Bell, the eatery that brought you the Beefy Crunch Burrito and the Doritos Locos Tacos is finally getting into the wedding business. Officially.

“But couldn’t I have always disrupted everyone’s day by getting married at Taco Bell already?” You may be asking yourself and you’re right — there’s nothing that would effectively ban you from putting on a tux or wedding dress, grabbing your significant other (also appropriately attired), and exchanging vows while the smell of frying chalupas fills the air. But legal as your marriage would be — provided you acquired the proper licenses — it wouldn’t actually be blessed by Taco Bell itself, so does it even count? Ponder that for a second and then rejoice, because Taco Bell is offering one lucky couple the chance to get married at their chapel in Las Vegas.

Yes, you read that right: There’s now a chapel at the Taco Bell Cantina in Vegas and all you have to do is enter this sweepstakes to have the ceremony of your dreams performed there. The rules? Create a 30 second video explaining how Taco Bell figures into your love story, upload it to the site, and then beg all of your friends to vote for you when the finalists are announced!

Here’s what the prize package includes: Airfare for six to Vegas; a caterted dinner at the Taco Bell Cantina with Taco Bell shirts, champagne flutes, garter, and bow tie; professional wedding photography and videography; a room at Planet Hollywood; Two tickets for the giant ferris wheel at The Linq; a private pool cabana at the Planet Hollywood pool; a VIP table for six at Drai’s Nightclub; and two passes plus a $100 gift card to the Qua spa.

Plus, your nuptials will be broadcast live for everyone everywhere to see! What could be better?

Not everyone can win the contest, but that doesn’t mean that you have to miss out! Starting this summer, anyone who really loves Taco Bell can get married at Taco Bell for a modest fee. Here’s what you get for $600, via Mashable:

• A ceremony in the chapel inside the restaurant with an ordained officiant within as little as four hours • Private area for a reception inside the restaurant with up to 15 of your closest family and friends • Custom merchandise, including a sauce packet garter and bow tie, “Just Married” T-shirts for the bride and groom, Taco Bell branded champagne flutes and, of course, a Taco 12 Pack filled with tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert • A Sauce Packet bouquet is also available for the bride to use during the ceremony

“Available?” Haha, that’s not how you spell m-a-n-d-a-t-o-r-y! See you at the wedding!