An ‘SNL’ Fan Somehow Conquered The Monstrous ‘Taco Town’ Taco (And You Can, Too)

07.18.17

The episode of SNL that aired on October 8, 2005, is best known for Ashlee Simpson’s awkward hoedown, but another important event happened that night: “Taco Town.” In one of the best fake commercials in the show’s history, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, and Andy Samberg go to the titular taco restaurant to enjoy some authentic cuisine. And there’s nothing more authentic than:

A crunchy, all-beef taco smothered in nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and special southwestern sauce… wrapped in a soft, flour tortilla with a layer of refried beans… wrapped in a savory corn tortilla with a middle layer of Monterey Jack cheese… wrapped in a deep-fried gordita shell smeared with “guacamolito” sauce… baked in a corn husk filled with pico de gallo… wrapped in an authentic Parisian crepe, filled with egg, gruyere, Merguez sausage, and Portobello mushroom… wrapped in a Chicago-style deep dish meat lovers pizza… rolled up in a blueberry pancake… dipped and deep-fried in batter, all served in a commemorative tote bag filled with spicy vegetarian chili.

Yum. I’m having a heart attack already!

Binging with Babish — whose previous pop culture-inspired dishes include the Dothraki Blood Pie from Game of Thrones, Rum Ham from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and the Big Kahuna Burger from Pulp Fiction — recreated SNL‘s monstrosity with surprisingly positive results. Not only is the dish “pretty good,” but chef Andrew Rea didn’t die after a single bite. It’s a win-win!

If you’re in the mood for a taco that doesn’t require a pizza (“Now that’s what I call a taco!”), check out our list of the best fast food tacos.

