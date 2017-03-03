



Grand Velas Los Cabos

Tacos are amazing. They’re endlessly versatile and pair well with anything. You can eat them on the street from a truck, in a hole-in-the-wall taqueria, or in a concept restaurant with a Michelin star and you’ll find the same sense of satisfaction. Oh, yeah, and tacos are, more often than not, very inexpensive, making them extra accessible to everyone. (That’s not to say one can’t jazz up a taco, though.)

If you’re into jazzing up your tacos you might want to head to the hotel Grand Vegas Los Cabos in Mexico, because they’re all about all that jazz. They’ve created the world’s most expensive taco. It clocks in at a paltry $25,000 (yes, that’s US dollars) — which is basically the cost of a 2017 Toyota Camry, for comparison’s sake.

The taco is a melange of high-end food products. The corn tortilla is infused with 24k gold flakes and the filling is Kobe Beef (we hope they have their certificate of authentication for that price). It’s topped with “langoustines, Almas Beluga caviar, and black truffle brie cheese.” This is then topped with a salsa of “dried Morita chili peppers, Ley.925 ultra-premium añejo tequila and civet coffee.” Yes, civet coffee is the one that has to pass through a civet’s bowel system. And it’s all topped with more 24k gold leaf. Luckily the taco is big and served as a portion for two people.

And to wash down that taco? The hotel recommends a bottle of Ley.925 Ultra Premium Añejo Tequila at $150,000 a bottle. So if you ever wondered how to spend $175,000 dollars on a taco and tequila, now you know.

