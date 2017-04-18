Here Are All The Places You Can Score Free Food On Tax Day

Shutterstock

Every year in mid-April the “Tax Man comes a knocking” and you better be ready to pay up. For some, tax day is a glorious, magical time. That’s because these individuals actually get a refund check. For others, it’s a nightmarish, horrible hellday when they feel as though some unseen force is holding them by their ankles, shaking every last penny out of their pockets.

But, whether or not you got some extra cash or you’re going to be writing an annoying check, there are deals to be had. To celebrate tax day, restaurants all over the country have special offers and these are some of the best. Some places have lowered prices for tax day or are running 2 for 1 deals. Others will literally hand you free food just for walking through the door.

Arby’s



In honor of tax day, the roast beef sandwich chain is offering free curly fries for anyone who stops in. There’s no purchase required. You don’t even need to buy a Big Montana to get them.

Beef O’Brady’s



The chain is giving customers 15% off their bill all day on tax day. You don’t need a coupon. They’ll just take off 15% when you pay.

Bonefish Grill



To celebrate tax day, Bonefish Grill is has a $5 deal on Ban Bang Shrimp from 4pm until closing. This is available everywhere except Indianapolis, Greenwood (Indiana), Michigan, and Illinois.

Bruegger’s Bagels



On tax day, you can get a baker’s dozen (13) bagels and 2 packages of cream cheese for only $10.40 (get it?). But, you cant just walk in and ask for it. You have to get a coupon on the company’s website.

Bob Evans



With a tax day coupon (link above), save 30% off of your purchase whether you eat at the restaurant or get your food to go.

Boston Market



This fast, casual chain is offering a $10.40 tax day special that includes: a half chicken, 2 sides, cornbread, a cookie, and a regular-size fountain drink.