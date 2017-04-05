Getty Image

One of the most stressful periods of a high schooler’s life is hands down the months leading up to finding out where they’ve been accepted to college. After various standardized tests, umpteen essays and recommendation letters, and countless hours of cherrypicking the best places for them to enjoy college life for four years, the day finally comes when those application letters come in the mail (or, in the modern day, via an email notification) and the big decision has to be made. For one New Jersey teenager, that decision is about to be harder than many students facing their future in the face. Ifeoma White-Thorpe, who attends Morris Hills High School in New Jersey, not only got into every single Ivy League University but added Stanford to that list to boot.

The senior is planning on studying biology in preparation for a career in public health, which is such a “person who just got into the best nine schools in the country” thing to say. She told ABC 7,

“I got into Harvard early action so I figured I’ll just go there, so then I got into all the others and I was like, ‘Wait, now I don’t know where I want to go.'”

While the choice might still be up in the air, White-Thorpe did mention that she will be more likely to attend universities that offer merit scholarships and financial aid, which is a very adult and responsible thing to focus on when you’ve just basically been anointed as one of the most accomplished high school graduates in the class of 2017.

There are mostly-substantiated rumors that the Ivies communicate about which students will be accepted at multiple universities so that the top tier schools don’t overlap on their accepted student lists too much. Whether that’s true or not, Ifeoma’s accomplishment is insane to think about. White-Thorpe is no slouch outside of her academic prowess though, as she is President of the Student Government and won the National Liberty Museum’s Selma Speech and Essay Contest when she was only a sophomore. Not too shabby! Whichever college she goes to will assuredly be lucky to have her.

(via Mic)