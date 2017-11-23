Turn Turkey Day Up To 11 With These Incredible Cocktail Recipes

Shutterstock/Uproxx

Thanksgiving is time for friends and family to come together and eat a whole lot of turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, and any number of random sides based on where you live. But, with all that filling food, you’re going to need something to wash it down. There’s nothing wrong with staples like wine and beer. But, after (or instead of) you imbibe a glass of Merlot or a pint of Guinness, you’re going to want to reach for something with a little more pizazz.

If you really want to impress your friends and family, you’ll make one of these delicious, festive cocktails. Now that’s something to be thankful for!

Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group

Bone Thighs & Harmony

From Dan Rook at From Dan Rook at Everly Bar in Hollywood

Ingredients:

2 oz. St. George Shochu

1 oz. Duck Bone Broth

1 oz. Pomegranate Grenadine

.5 oz. Grand Marnier

Preparation: Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a glass, up. Garnish with a fresh sage leaf.



