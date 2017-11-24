Shutterstock

Turkey Day is upon us! Which means that Thanksgiving leftovers — possibly the best thing about the holiday TBH — are about to hit your fridge.

Sure, you could slap everything together into one giant Dagwood and call it lunch, but where’s the creativity in that? (You could also create what my father calls “turkey dinners,” which are made by stuffing every item on the Thanksgiving menu into an old cottage cheese container and freezing them into solid bricks of awful, but it’s not something I’m inclined to recommend.)

A great idea: turning to the food professionals for leftover solutions. Check out the advice six chefs from around the country had to offer.