The pilgrims’ voyage on the Mayflower was a disaster. The self-proclaimed religious refugees hired a bad crew and had little-to-no luck on their way to Virginia. High winds and choppy seas, low supplies, months-long delays, and damage to the boat’s main beams all led to a terrible Atlantic crossing for the 130-odd people on board. By November 11th, they couldn’t take any more and anchored in Cape Cod — far north of their intended destination, the Virginia Colony.
The land they arrived at had recently been ravaged by an imported disease that killed off 95-percent of the local population. The desperate English settlers robbed graves and food stores to sustain themselves. They stayed on their ship through that first winter and severe cold temperatures and constant hunger took its toll. By the time spring rolled around only 53 of the original passengers were left alive.
By March of 1621 the English disembarked and began living in the empty houses of the decimated local village. It wasn’t a great start.
I recently read Dee Brown’s “Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee” which tells the story of the Indian wars of roughly 1860-1890 from the perspective of the different tribes. Each chapter tells the story of one particular tribe, and it is crushingly depressing. Every single chapter is the same story: government signs treaty, then violates treaty the minute it becomes inconvenient.
And just when you think “well that was a century and a half ago”, you look at Standing Rock and see the same goddamned thing happening.
Discussions between indigenous and non-indigenous people have been happening more vocally here in Canada than in the US. And without ignoring the long path to reconciliation, it seems… hopeful? Or more hopeful than it has been, anyway.
That’s part of what I like about this piece. Even while it talks about problems of the very recent past, it’s forward looking. And that may not be enough, but just having people be depressed all the time about how shitty things are and have been is not conducive to making progress.
@Schnitzel bob Thanks so much for the thoughtful reply! And I’m really glad you connected with the story.
And, yeah, Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee should be a school textbook. It’s shockingly dire, but essential.
Salmon Fucker? That’s some lazy racism right there, but it clearly stuck with the author. I’ve been called a few odd racial slurs, but that takes the cake.