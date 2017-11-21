Cooking With Spices

This is a guest post by Mark Stevens, author of Cooking with Spices

While I was researching and writing Cooking with Spices, my kitchen transformed into a laboratory reminiscent of an archaic alchemist’s dungeon. Spices, blends, and sauces cascaded off the shelves and counters similar to the potions and dusts of our favorite wizards and apothecaries of lore. Yet, out of this madness blossomed the one hundred recipes contained within the book. Each recipe compliments one of the fifty total spice profiles that accompany the regional chapters.

Many of us create a similar culinary environment in our homes when prepping Thanksgiving dinner. Increasingly dirty pots and pans get strewn about. Unsupervised kids run through the kitchen chasing equally liberated dogs and cats. Pots bubble over. Meat falls on the floor then goes into the pot. Somehow, the culmination of this chaos always inspires that particular oddball relative to offer unsolicited, last-minute counsel on how to improve one dish or another.

Those of us who maintain a delicate, undecipherable — to our family at least — rhythm in the kitchen can attest to the apocalyptic nature of such impetuous suggestions. As dinnertime approaches, one unexpected change in the process can result in the whole affair coming down like a house of cards.

Thankfully, I have an ace up my sleeve to help you fend off nosy cousins. This year, if you’re looking to enliven your traditional Thanksgiving recipes while still maintaining their spirit and integrity, experiment in confidence by adding the following spices:

Turkey

Unsplash

Try adding a handful of juniper berries to your turkey basting marinade this year. Juniper is the piney, citrusy seed of a European shrub (think evergreen) that is most known for providing to gin its signature flavor. Berries come dried or fresh and do well to be crushed before use. They’ll give your turkey or poultry bursts of fresh, astringent flavor. Throw any extra in your gin and tonic. Note: pregnant women and those with kidney problems should avoid.