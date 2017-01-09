Getty Image

If you’ve ever wondered what Santa’s village in the North Pole would look like (if it were real), this is probably it.

Getty Image

Last weekend, the 33rd annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival opened in Harbin in China’s Heilongjiang province. It’s stunning and unique and just…beautiful. Each year artists from all over the world come together to make amazing ice sculptures (including an entire ice city!). Towering ice versions of castles and famous buildings spread over the city in a way that’s genuinely magical.

Even if you hate the cold (and it is COLD there with temperatures expected to be as low -27 degrees Celsius), it’s hard not to marvel at these stunning images of ice-carved art pieces that take over the city every year and draw over a million tourists.