Hating on 2016 — the year that stole some of our most rebellious icons, the year that brought us fake news and president-elect Tweet storms, the year that even tried to ruin the joy of eating raw cooking dough — has become a treasured internet pastime. There is no more popular rallying cry at this particular moment in history than to scream into the void about your loathing for the year that was.
We get it, trust us we get it. Loss of beloved heroes not withstanding, there are legitimate metrics to indicate that 2016 was a genuinely bad year in the grander scheme of things. We saw an increase in hate crimes towards Muslims and the LGBTQ community, a spike in terrorism, and our election was tampered with by a hostile foreign government. Plus Zika and Brexit and Flint and…
But there is a silver lining (however faint), one which no year since 1967 has highlighted so clearly: In 2016 we were reminded of the power of protest.
The significance of this can’t be overstated. Throughout this contentious year, we witnessed, many times over, how peaceful opposition makes an impact. When your president-elect loses the popular vote by the largest margin in history, when governments make laws that public sentiment clearly trends against, when corporate interests seem to wield incomprehensible power, it’s easy to feel voiceless. Protest was our counterpoint.
This sort of dissent fits into a long tradition. It’s one of the most historically patriotic things a citizen can do. As American as apple pie. The protesters of 2016 stand beside Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Susan B. Anthony, and our founding fathers. We’re a nation that pushes forward through marches, sit-ins, and rallies, and 2016 underscored that fact. (It’s fitting that Stonewall was named a National Monument in June, even as the fight for LGBTQ equality continues.)
The year illustrated, with breathtaking clarity, Margaret Mead’s famous saying:
Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.
Just look at how a very small group of people stopped a multi-national corporation in North Dakota. No skeptic on earth could say that their protest wasn’t powerful. It drew eyes from around the world while sparking conversation over Native American issues that had been woefully lacking during the election cycle. Or consider the continued rallies over police violence led by Black Lives Matter, which have prompted demonstrable changes in policy and ushered in a new generation of political leaders. Our country is moving toward more honest, progressive discussions of race — protest threw open that door.
“We can see the wider effects of protest with regards to the election too.” Kinda like Occupy Wall Street.
Occupy Wall Street was far more successful than you seem to realize:
Bank Transfer Day
Rolling Jubilee
and the general raising of awareness.
I would say the occupy movement was one of the more laughable protest groups. In Portland the people camped out for 6 months to keep telling others they need to pay their fair share. pathetic. only awareness they raised was the fact their movement became synonymous with criminals.
@FSUpunk @Proteon they stood for something when no one else did. They got angry over the absolute fleecing of America’s working class by banks that were “too big to fail.” They gave rise to Bernie Sanders and ignited conversation. It was a big deal.
And what did Bernie get elected to?
@FSUpunk you’re looking at history on a short timeline. It’s willfully obtuse. Did the March on Washington in ’63 have some small role in getting Barack Obama elected? Obviously. The Civil Rights era protests started social change that we are still feeling on the daily. It’ll take 100 years before we fathom their scope. And you’re trying to say that a “democratic Communist” who nearly became president is somehow irrelevant because he failed. Nonsense.
You’re summing up 2016 before its over and the impact of protests that are still going on, so why you calling me willfully obtuse for looking at the ‘short timeline’?
But….. Aside from the pipeline, which is going to get pushed through anyway after the Jan 20th, the protests didn’t spark much change.
That position is demonstrably incorrect:
Have you read much about the body camera laws prompted by Black Lives matter protests? Bank Transfer Day thanks to Occupy? The current state of the DAPL?
I tend to agree with some of the others on here that other than the pipeline, nothing else (of importance) happened because of protests other than people who were watching from the outside were generally pissed off by the protestors. stopping traffic and vandalizing isn’t thoughtful protest.
There is an impulse in people to say “protest doesn’t do anything” — and I don’t quite understand it. You’ve offered an opinion, which has a value and a place. But I wrote a piece littered with facts, which you haven’t refuted. So…why the pushback?
Opinions are what the feedback section is for. Why are you, the author, debating your point with every person who doesn’t agree with you. Post your piece and stand back and let it your words speak for themselves. I didn’t say I didn’t like your story, I just question the point you’re trying to make.
Protest is the language of those without a voice. So while many people will say nothing came from these protests, I would challenge that even just a shift of attention to those previously ignored is a big win.
Fuckin’ hippies!
Yep, 2016, the year in which social justice won the day! The year in which income inequality, bigotry, and chickenhawk war-mongering were sharply and forever rebuked! Oh, wait…
Does anyone even know if that guy on the 2 win football team is still taking knees? Or did he get all his demands met finally?
@Steve Bramucci, I’m going to have to re-read this later when I have more time because I honestly want to end this year with optimism.