Uproxx / Getty

Hating on 2016 — the year that stole some of our most rebellious icons, the year that brought us fake news and president-elect Tweet storms, the year that even tried to ruin the joy of eating raw cooking dough — has become a treasured internet pastime. There is no more popular rallying cry at this particular moment in history than to scream into the void about your loathing for the year that was.

We get it, trust us we get it. Loss of beloved heroes not withstanding, there are legitimate metrics to indicate that 2016 was a genuinely bad year in the grander scheme of things. We saw an increase in hate crimes towards Muslims and the LGBTQ community, a spike in terrorism, and our election was tampered with by a hostile foreign government. Plus Zika and Brexit and Flint and…

But there is a silver lining (however faint), one which no year since 1967 has highlighted so clearly: In 2016 we were reminded of the power of protest.

The significance of this can’t be overstated. Throughout this contentious year, we witnessed, many times over, how peaceful opposition makes an impact. When your president-elect loses the popular vote by the largest margin in history, when governments make laws that public sentiment clearly trends against, when corporate interests seem to wield incomprehensible power, it’s easy to feel voiceless. Protest was our counterpoint.

This sort of dissent fits into a long tradition. It’s one of the most historically patriotic things a citizen can do. As American as apple pie. The protesters of 2016 stand beside Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Susan B. Anthony, and our founding fathers. We’re a nation that pushes forward through marches, sit-ins, and rallies, and 2016 underscored that fact. (It’s fitting that Stonewall was named a National Monument in June, even as the fight for LGBTQ equality continues.)

The year illustrated, with breathtaking clarity, Margaret Mead’s famous saying:

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.

Just look at how a very small group of people stopped a multi-national corporation in North Dakota. No skeptic on earth could say that their protest wasn’t powerful. It drew eyes from around the world while sparking conversation over Native American issues that had been woefully lacking during the election cycle. Or consider the continued rallies over police violence led by Black Lives Matter, which have prompted demonstrable changes in policy and ushered in a new generation of political leaders. Our country is moving toward more honest, progressive discussions of race — protest threw open that door.