Maybe you didn’t know this, but there is a new Guinness World Record for the largest 7-layer dip. Yes, the magical combination of sour cream, re-friend beans, guacamole, cheese, olives and salsa has reached a new pinnacle of awesomeness. Obviously, this record couldn’t have been broken by a mere mortal.

That’s why Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Seven Bucks Studios created this munchable monstrosity.

It was perfectly timed since yesterday was Super Bowl Sunday, a day full of cheesy dips and belly-busting appetizers.

If you didn’t already, the star of The Tooth Fairy has a YouTube Studio — which filmed the whole stunt and put it online. After more than five hours of painstaking preparation, the 540-pound 7-layer behemoth was completed.

“It was exciting to see the passion that went into creating something so fun and extraordinary. I’m delighted to welcome Seven Bucks Digital Studios to the Guinness World Records family,” said Guinness World Records Adjudicator, Hannah Ortman.