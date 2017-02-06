Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Scores The Hotly Contested Seven-Layer-Dip World Record

02.06.17 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Maybe you didn’t know this, but there is a new Guinness World Record for the largest 7-layer dip. Yes, the magical combination of sour cream, re-friend beans, guacamole, cheese, olives and salsa has reached a new pinnacle of awesomeness. Obviously, this record couldn’t have been broken by a mere mortal.

That’s why Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Seven Bucks Studios created this munchable monstrosity.

It was perfectly timed since yesterday was Super Bowl Sunday, a day full of cheesy dips and belly-busting appetizers.
If you didn’t already, the star of The Tooth Fairy has a YouTube Studio — which filmed the whole stunt and put it online. After more than five hours of painstaking preparation, the 540-pound 7-layer behemoth was completed.

“It was exciting to see the passion that went into creating something so fun and extraordinary. I’m delighted to welcome Seven Bucks Digital Studios to the Guinness World Records family,” said Guinness World Records Adjudicator, Hannah Ortman.

Subscribe to UPROXX

TAGSAppetizersdipFOODGuinness World Recordthe rock

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP