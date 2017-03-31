How Therapy Dogs Help People Connect To The World Around Them

Getty Image

It’s so ubiquitous that it could almost be considered a trend: people constantly accompanied by their dogs, branded as ‘therapy dogs.’ By design, these therapy dogs are there to help people who would otherwise have problems in social situations. Some view this as a long-overdue step in helping people overcome difficulties to lead richer, more complete lives. Others, however, balk at the idea and question its legitimate, scientific merit.

To help shed some light on this situation, we spoke with Lilly Pritchard of Positive Force Dog Training. Pritchard is an MFT Trainee who’s certified in training & counseling, a certified professional dog trainer, and someone who has worked extensively with Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT). She agreed to explain the upsides and some of the downsides of using animals (dogs, specifically) to help certain patients better connect with the world around them.

How Animal-Assisted Therapy Came To Be

The founder of the movement is regarded as Elaine Smith, a nurse who noticed patients responding well to a certain golden retriever brought in for visits. In 1976, she started a program where dogs would visit medical institutions with the sole purpose of brightening up everyone’s day. While Smith certainly helped bring the practice into mainstream psychology, Prichard explains that the link between canines and therapy goes back about as far as our understanding of modern medicine.

“The earliest that I’ve read about the idea of animal assisted therapy occurring was when Florence Nightingale (often called ‘the mother of modern nursing’) wrote about noticing that pets helped to reduce anxiety in psychiatric patients, both children and adults. Later, Freud used his Chow Chow, Jofi, during psychoanalysis sessions. He noted her ability to calm patients, and thereby facilitate them opening up to him, and to attune to their emotional states, especially regarding whether they were anxious or not.”

In the early 1960s, child psychologist Boris Levinson realized the benefit of therapy animals when he left his dog with one of his more difficult child patients. When he returned, he found the patient talking to the dog. “Levinson was the first to give a formal talk to the American Psychological Association (APA) regarding AAT. Although he wasn’t taken very seriously until information regarding Freud’s work with Jofi came to light,” says Pritchard.

Pritchard calls the last 10-15 years a time of “exponential growth” for the practice of AAT, thanks, in part, to its positive effects on patients.

“Generally speaking, dogs have grown in their popularity as pets over the last several decades, so more people are aware of the positive benefits of having contact with dogs. But we’ve also seen an explosion in research in the field of canine cognition and canine anthro-zoology in the last 15 years; including more research regarding the positive effects of AAT.”

It’s been documented that a dog in your life can have numerous health benefits, and studies that date back to the early 1980s show how they’ve had a positive effect on everything from reducing blood pressure to living longer after a heart attack.

“On a human level, anyone who has had the experience of receiving AAT from a dog, or even being around when AAT dogs are working, has felt and witnessed that deep bond we have, a bond that has been forged over at least 15,000 years of co-evolution,” says Pritchard. “The emotional interactions between dogs and humans are deeply healing and feel nothing short of magical. ”

With AAT — as with so many forms of therapy — people often need to see the proof in the pudding. “I think anyone who has experienced this inevitably becomes an advocate for AAT on some level,” Pritchard says. “Whether it’s simply telling another person about their experience or some other, more active form of advocacy.”

She also points out that it helps that most AAT programs are volunteer based, which keeps the costs low, enticing more facilities to take part. Non-profit organizations like Pet Partners or Intermountain Therapy Animals have worked to help match potential therapy dogs to the communities around them.