Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Aspen Skiing Company

Whether you live in Kansas or Kyrgyzstan, you’ve probably heard of Aspen, Colorado. It is, after all, America’s most famous ski town — a place where hardcore ski bums coexist with billionaires; where one can both spend thousands of dollars shopping for designer clothes and $3 on happy hour beers; and where the women instinctively flock like the salmon of Capistrano.

While winter in Aspen sees an average snowfall of 300 inches, summer swings hard to the opposite end of the pendulum with temperatures in the upper 70s and long, sunny days. Simply put, the town has a perfect four seasons. So far, I’ve visited Aspen in three of those seasons, winter, summer and fall, and each time discovered more to love about the town.

But while winter often and understandably steals the spotlight, summer is when Aspen truly comes alive. And it’s not just me who thinks so. There’s a local saying that goes like this, “You come to Aspen for the winter but you stay for the summer.” And with Colorado’s early fall only a month out, it’s time to go now, before the mornings start arriving with a chill.