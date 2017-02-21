YouTube

If the internet was an actual place, it would be really strange. Think alternate 1985, but with cats playing pianos everywhere, endless videos of men getting hit in the junk and a whole lot of nudity. It really doesn’t take much digging to find some pretty off-the-wall stuff. Take for example, a young man by the name of Noah Maloney. On February 16th (for whatever reason), this eccentric fellow decided to do something fairly dramatic (and potentially bad for his health) every day until a simple, albeit very strange, demand is met.

Since that day, Maloney has been eating a photo of How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel every day. No, it’s not that this gentleman enjoys the taste of ink and paper. He’s eating a picture of the loveable giant until Segel decides to eat a photo of Maloney. He’s even linked to a terrific picture, perfect for dining after a long day of filming. Why is he doing this, you might ask?

@jasonsegel I am going to eat a picture of your face everyday until you eat a picture of my face. #eatmyfacesegelhttps://t.co/huQqDlXVhx pic.twitter.com/QviHdyfjVW — Noah Maloney (@zestynoah) February 16, 2017

Well, Maloney and his friends “just like to make stupid videos and this is what happened,” he told MUNCHIES. “We thought it would only be for our friends’ enjoyment.”

You can watch the videos on his YouTube channel, which is aptly named “Dog S**”. He’s already posted a few days of picture munching. If you didn’t know he was eating a picture, you might actually think he’s enjoying it.