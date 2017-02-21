SNL Commercials You Wish Were Real

This Guy Will Eat A Photo Of Jason Segel Every Day Until His Bizarre Demands Are Met

02.21.17 2 hours ago

YouTube

If the internet was an actual place, it would be really strange. Think alternate 1985, but with cats playing pianos everywhere, endless videos of men getting hit in the junk and a whole lot of nudity. It really doesn’t take much digging to find some pretty off-the-wall stuff. Take for example, a young man by the name of Noah Maloney. On February 16th (for whatever reason), this eccentric fellow decided to do something fairly dramatic (and potentially bad for his health) every day until a simple, albeit very strange, demand is met.

Since that day, Maloney has been eating a photo of How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel every day. No, it’s not that this gentleman enjoys the taste of ink and paper. He’s eating a picture of the loveable giant until Segel decides to eat a photo of Maloney. He’s even linked to a terrific picture, perfect for dining after a long day of filming. Why is he doing this, you might ask?

Well, Maloney and his friends “just like to make stupid videos and this is what happened,” he told MUNCHIES. “We thought it would only be for our friends’ enjoyment.”

You can watch the videos on his YouTube channel, which is aptly named “Dog S**”. He’s already posted a few days of picture munching. If you didn’t know he was eating a picture, you might actually think he’s enjoying it.

TAGSFOODHOW I MET YOUR MOTHERJASON SEGELstrangeyoutube

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP