Iceland's President Declared War On Pineapples

Tiffani Thiessen Suggests Putting Something Even Stranger Than Peas In Your Guacamole

04.18.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

If there’s anything the big New York Times “peas in guacamole” controversy from a couple of years back taught us, it’s that people really don’t like messing with a classic. In fact, guacamole purists will insist that the only ingredients that really need to go in guacamole are avocados, lime, and salt — although some of us will also accept finely minced red onion and cilantro, as well. (And maybe topped with a little sprinkled cojita cheese or crab meat if we’re feeling fancy.)

Which is why Tiffani Thiessen might not win over any die-hard guac enthusiasts with this video for Delish in which she shares her citrus guacamole recipe that contains grapefruit, of all things. And not just the juice, but the actual fruit itself, which she says “really brightens up” the guacamole. Rounding out the grapefruit is lime zest, garlic, cilantro, salt and pepper, and sunflower seeds; the latter of which seems like another thing that doesn’t belong in guacamole.

To make it even healthier and cut back on the calories, the Saved By the Bell actress says she eats it with crudites such as bell peppers instead of chips. Because if you’re going to go putting a bunch of fruit and seeds in your guacamole, a vegetable seems like as good a delivery system as any. And yet, Uproxx Life managing editor Steve Bramucci says he also swears by grapefruit in his guac.

Thoughts? Would anyone else try this? Has anyone else tried this?

(Via People)

Around The Web

TAGSguacamoleSAVED BY THE BELLTIFFANI AMBER THIESSENTIFFANI THIESSEN

First 100 Days

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 5 hours ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP