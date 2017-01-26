Shutterstock

If you’ve ever been to Australia, chances are you encountered the magical cookies known as the Tim Tam at some point during your trip. And, if you’ve been lucky enough to feast on one (or twenty) of these fudgy, delicious flavor explosions you probably jammed a few extra packages in your carry-on to take back to the states. Once you arrived home, the cookie stash probably only lasted a day or two before you were left with nothing but crumbs and the memories of what once was.

Oh, the sadness that likely followed. In your mouth, the flavors of Australia in chocolate form still lingered. But, you were quickly confronted with the crushing realization that the closest box of Tim Tams was a fifteen hour (if you live in California) plane ride away. You were forced to just move on with your life and accept that the bland, not at all Tim Tam-esque cookies available in the states were all that you deserved.