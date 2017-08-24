Eat Drink SF could have some unwanted guests for its annual event on August 26th in the form of a “free speech” rally by the group Patriot Prayer. The right-wing group has obtained a permit for their rally on the same day, but the organizers for Eat Drink SF don’t want to take it lying down or on an empty stomach. Taking some inspiration from Tina Fey’s somewhat divisive and delicious response to the events in Charlottesville from SNL’s special summer Weekend Update last Thursday, Eat Drink SF is “sheetcaking” against the opposing rally.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association released a statement addressing the “free speech” rally and making it clear that they do not support any “racism, sexism, violence, and bigotry” that could be presented by the right-wing demonstrators on Saturday. The association has therefore chosen the sheetcake as their form of “peaceful resistance” against the forces looking to bring hate into town:

Our industry is powered by immigrants, people of color, women, members of our LGBTQ community and more. Our culinary background is rooted in the diverse peoples that have inhabited San Francisco and how they have added to or introduced us to new cuisines.

We are thrilled to live in a country that honors free speech and respect the right of any and all to express their views publicly and peacefully. At Eat Drink SF we will be expressing our form of peaceful resistance to the messages of bigotry and hate by sheetcaking — a comical option presented by Tina Fey on Saturday Night Live. We invite all Saturday afternoon Grand Tasting attendees to join us in eating a sheetcake with an American Flag on it donated by Noe Valley Bakery, as we come together to celebrate our dynamic and diverse industry that thrives on inclusiveness.