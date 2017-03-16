Blind dates are hard. There are so many unknowns like, ‘Will they use deodorant?’ ‘What if they chew like a cow… but worse?’ and ‘Will we have enough to talk about?’ Even harder than a regular old blind date however, is a blind date with a rude, felonious, maniac like Paul Gonzales.
You see, Paul Gonzales has made a reputation for himself as a serial dine-and-dash dater after abandoning three different women in the middle of an expensive meal. According to CBS Los Angeles, three women have come forward to share their experiences. One woman told reporters:
She says after he scarfed down most his meal he got up.
“He left maybe half a baked potato and then received a phone call and said ‘I need to take this call,’ ” the woman recalled.
She says he never returned, leaving her with the bill.
“The waiter came back and said he’s not out there, is this a first date? And I said: ‘yes, this is a first blind date, and he said, ‘he’s gone.’
Join The Discussion: Log In With