Christian Long

This week we’re off to the 303, known for its diverse art scene, enticing culture and abundance of beaches– Miami. Best known for bringing laughs to audiences, Tommy Davidson of In Living Color is our guide this week. For those that don’t know, he’s currently filming ABC ‘s Vacation Creation where he takes deserving families on vacations to exotic places all around the world. It’s given him a new appreciation for the city.

“One of my favorite US cities, and a common cruise ship port we travel to and from is Miami,” Davidson said. “Visited at least 30 times and counting, Miami is such a melting pot of culture, style and all around luxury!”

Here is my insiders guide to Miami!

BEST DINNER SPOT

Prime 112

Definitely Prime 112 is a staple on Ocean Drive, South Beach. Hands down the best steaks and seafood! Plus you never know who you will run into. Last time I sat next to NFL’s Victor Cruz.

Steaks on steaks on steaks. Currently drooling over this prime porterhouse and Ribeye-filled table. 🤤 #dryaged #steakhouse #meatlovers #mondaymood #Prime112 @mylesprime112 A post shared by Prime One Twelve Official (@primeonetwelve) on Nov 27, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

Satisfy your inner sweet tooth! #Dessert #NOM #BreadPudding | 📸 @foodchasers A post shared by Prime One Twelve Official (@primeonetwelve) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

BEST PLACE FOR A DRINK

My wife loves Wet Willie’s! Call a Cab mixed with Pina Colada is always a great start to an evening.

Gettin’ way down on that #daquiribar up on the terrace. 💯🍹🙌🏼 #wayup #oceandrive #delish #southbeach #latergram A post shared by Rachel Frances ✌ (@rfgroen) on Dec 5, 2017 at 6:46am PST

#FeelingTheLove #WetWillies A post shared by Wet Willie's (@wetwillies_) on Mar 6, 2016 at 6:06pm PST

ONLY LOCALS KNOW

The Art Scene

Miami has an amazing art scene. Be sure to check out Art Basel on Miami Beach. One of a kind art with a unique ambiance!

#artbaselmiami #untitled #scad2017 #cypressbayhighschool A post shared by Gretchen Marfisi (@gmarfisi) on Dec 7, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

Ebony G. Patterson at Untitled #untitled #miami #contemporaryart #embroidery #carribeanwomen A post shared by Marie St. Germain (@mariehjfa) on Dec 7, 2017 at 10:25am PST

BEST FAST FOOD

Pollo Tropical is THE BEST fast food in the country! Tasty carribean cuisine, highly recommend the Mojo Pork and the Corn Casserole. Perfection!

Someone broke in to our car and took my bag which contains my passport in it at this place. 😑 Fml A post shared by J. Mille Horfilla (@juicytine) on Jul 5, 2016 at 9:41pm PDT

FAVORITE PLACE TO SHOP

Definitely Lincoln Road on South Beach! Lots of shops, outdoor environment and great people watching!

Did you know? #LincolnRoad and Palm Beach’s #WorthAvenue have been ranked among the most expensive retail districts in the Western Hemisphere, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s 2017 Main Streets Across the World retail report. A post shared by 1 Miami Realty (@1miamirealty) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

BEST LATE NIGHT SNACK SPOT

Big Pink on Collins in Miami Beach. It’s across from Story Nightclub, so it’s great for grub after the club.

Grab a napkin… You’re drooling. #BurgerPorn #MiamiEats #BigPinkMiami | 📷 @zuliani13 A post shared by Big Pink (@bigpinkmiami) on Dec 7, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Did someone say brunch? Tag your brunch buddy! #MiamiEats #BigPinkMiami #FoodPorn A post shared by Big Pink (@bigpinkmiami) on Oct 20, 2017 at 9:15am PDT

BEST PLACE FOR A SWEET TREAT

Gelateria 4D on Lincoln Road. Tons of flavors and always hits the spot!

#gelateria4d #beatgelatoever #bestingredients #bestquality #realitalianstyle #realitaliangelato #visitussoon A post shared by Gelateria 4D (@gelateria4d) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

BEST PLACE TO ESCAPE

Love hanging poolside at the Delano, reading a magazine and soaking in the Miami sun.

Join us at #DelanoBeachClub this Saturday and Sunday for #ArtBasel artist pool parties featuring sounds from @djdavesol and art displays from top artists. #ArtBasel2017 #discoverdelano #worldofsbe A post shared by Delano Beach Club (@delanobeachclub) on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:08am PST

Wish you were here. (📷: @confessionsofanamateurtraveler) #delanobeachclub #worldofsbe A post shared by Delano Beach Club (@delanobeachclub) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:05am PST

BEST PLACE TO WORKOUT

Ocean Drive

Jogging or biking along Ocean Drive, or swimming in South Beach! Can’t lose.

Como é Miami no inverno? Assim! ☀️ 🌴⛱ #spiceupmia #miamibeach #miami #winter #beach A post shared by Spice up the Road (@spiceuptheroad) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Nice morning ride #bikeride #mountainbike #jamisbikes #miamilife #southbeachbiking A post shared by Martin Casado (@martincasado) on Jun 26, 2015 at 6:24am PDT

FAVORITE BRUNCH SPOT

News Cafe on Ocean Drive. Great brunch with an ocean view. It’s an oldie but goodie on South Beach.

La esquina más emblemática de Miami Beach. #newscafe A post shared by Diego Michard (@diemichard) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:12am PST

Piña colada no News Cafe, último lugar onde Gianni Versace veio antes de ser assassinado em frente à casa dele, 300 metros daqui, 20 anos atrás. #pinacolada #newscafe #versace A post shared by Fabiana Seragusa (@fabiseragusa) on Nov 28, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

BEST BAR IN TOWN

Mango’s Tropical Cafe

Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive. Love the music and the nonstop dancing!

Maybe just one drink tonight. #miami #southbeach #mangosmiami A post shared by Mangos's Tropical Cafe (@mangosmiami) on Sep 6, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

FAVORITE CLUB

Definitely Story or Liv! Can’t go wrong with either one!

Ready to jump around with @official_flo @headlinerworld @whoissteviej TONIGHT! Tickets At STORYmiami.com. #STORYthursday #ThanksgivingNight A post shared by STORY miami (@storymiami) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:26am PST

It’s about to be LIT TONIGHT with @therealeve @djcassidy @martin2smoove! Tickets on sale at LIVnightclub.com. 🔥 A post shared by LIV miami (@livmiami) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

BEST PLACE FOR DATE NIGHT

NBA Heat basketball game at American Airlines Arena! My close friend has a box, so always great seats with a great view of the court!

Tomorrow. 🏀🔥 A post shared by AmericanAirlines Arena (@americanairlinesarena) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

ICONIC FOOD OF THE CITY

Cuban food

Cuban food! Love the flavors & it always leaves you full!

Taste of Cuba☺️ #whileinmiami #cubanfood #musteat #foodie #instafood #cubanfoodmiami #bestofcubancuisine #instaphoto A post shared by Bon-Bon Voyage (@bonbonmontero) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:17pm PST

FAVORITE SPORTING EVENT

Miami Heat



NBA Heat games and don’t forget to head to Puccis Pizza across the street on Biscayne for a slice of heaven! I mean slice of pizza!

Let's go HEAT! After the game come by for a slice of pizza or some wings! Show your ticket and the drinks on us! A post shared by Puccis Pizza (@puccispizza) on Feb 9, 2016 at 5:26pm PST