This week we’re off to the 303, known for its diverse art scene, enticing culture and abundance of beaches– Miami. Best known for bringing laughs to audiences, Tommy Davidson of In Living Color is our guide this week. For those that don’t know, he’s currently filming ABC ‘s Vacation Creation where he takes deserving families on vacations to exotic places all around the world. It’s given him a new appreciation for the city.
“One of my favorite US cities, and a common cruise ship port we travel to and from is Miami,” Davidson said. “Visited at least 30 times and counting, Miami is such a melting pot of culture, style and all around luxury!”
Prime 112
Definitely Prime 112 is a staple on Ocean Drive, South Beach. Hands down the best steaks and seafood! Plus you never know who you will run into. Last time I sat next to NFL’s Victor Cruz.
My wife loves Wet Willie’s! Call a Cab mixed with Pina Colada is always a great start to an evening.
The Art Scene
Miami has an amazing art scene. Be sure to check out Art Basel on Miami Beach. One of a kind art with a unique ambiance!
Pollo Tropical is THE BEST fast food in the country! Tasty carribean cuisine, highly recommend the Mojo Pork and the Corn Casserole. Perfection!
Definitely Lincoln Road on South Beach! Lots of shops, outdoor environment and great people watching!
Big Pink on Collins in Miami Beach. It’s across from Story Nightclub, so it’s great for grub after the club.
Gelateria 4D on Lincoln Road. Tons of flavors and always hits the spot!
Love hanging poolside at the Delano, reading a magazine and soaking in the Miami sun.
Jogging or biking along Ocean Drive, or swimming in South Beach! Can’t lose.
News Cafe on Ocean Drive. Great brunch with an ocean view. It’s an oldie but goodie on South Beach.
Mango’s Tropical Cafe
Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive. Love the music and the nonstop dancing!
Definitely Story or Liv! Can’t go wrong with either one!
NBA Heat basketball game at American Airlines Arena! My close friend has a box, so always great seats with a great view of the court!
Cuban food! Love the flavors & it always leaves you full!
Miami Heat
NBA Heat games and don’t forget to head to Puccis Pizza across the street on Biscayne for a slice of heaven! I mean slice of pizza!
