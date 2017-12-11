Actor And Comedian Tommy Davidson Shares His Favorite Spots In Miami

This week we’re off to the 303, known for its diverse art scene, enticing culture and abundance of beaches– Miami. Best known for bringing laughs to audiences, Tommy Davidson of In Living Color is our guide this week. For those that don’t know, he’s currently filming ABC ‘s Vacation Creation where he takes deserving families on vacations to exotic places all around the world. It’s given him a new appreciation for the city.

“One of my favorite US cities, and a common cruise ship port we travel to and from is Miami,” Davidson said. “Visited at least 30 times and counting, Miami is such a melting pot of culture, style and all around luxury!”

Here is my insiders guide to Miami!
BEST DINNER SPOT
Prime 112

Definitely Prime 112 is a staple on Ocean Drive, South Beach. Hands down the best steaks and seafood! Plus you never know who you will run into. Last time I sat next to NFL’s Victor Cruz.

BEST PLACE FOR A DRINK

My wife loves Wet Willie’s! Call a Cab mixed with Pina Colada is always a great start to an evening.

ONLY LOCALS KNOW
The Art Scene

Miami has an amazing art scene. Be sure to check out Art Basel on Miami Beach. One of a kind art with a unique ambiance!

BEST FAST FOOD

Pollo Tropical is THE BEST fast food in the country! Tasty carribean cuisine, highly recommend the Mojo Pork and the Corn Casserole. Perfection!

FAVORITE PLACE TO SHOP

Definitely Lincoln Road on South Beach! Lots of shops, outdoor environment and great people watching!

BEST LATE NIGHT SNACK SPOT

Big Pink on Collins in Miami Beach. It’s across from Story Nightclub, so it’s great for grub after the club.

BEST PLACE FOR A SWEET TREAT

Gelateria 4D on Lincoln Road. Tons of flavors and always hits the spot!

BEST PLACE TO ESCAPE

Love hanging poolside at the Delano, reading a magazine and soaking in the Miami sun.

BEST PLACE TO WORKOUT
Ocean Drive

Jogging or biking along Ocean Drive, or swimming in South Beach! Can’t lose.

FAVORITE BRUNCH SPOT

News Cafe on Ocean Drive. Great brunch with an ocean view. It’s an oldie but goodie on South Beach.

BEST BAR IN TOWN
Mango’s Tropical Cafe

Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive. Love the music and the nonstop dancing!

FAVORITE CLUB

Definitely Story or Liv! Can’t go wrong with either one!

BEST PLACE FOR DATE NIGHT

NBA Heat basketball game at American Airlines Arena! My close friend has a box, so always great seats with a great view of the court!

ICONIC FOOD OF THE CITY
Cuban food

Cuban food! Love the flavors & it always leaves you full!

FAVORITE SPORTING EVENT
Miami Heat

NBA Heat games and don’t forget to head to Puccis Pizza across the street on Biscayne for a slice of heaven! I mean slice of pizza!

