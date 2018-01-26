This week on Top Chef, eight cheftestants remained and, as the characters noted in the first minute or two of the show, “eight chefs, four on each team, it has to be Restaurant Wars.”
Sheesh, way to spoil your own twist, guys. Credit for not playing coy, I guess. That’s right, this week’s challenge was Restaurant Wars, Top Chef‘s most iconic challenge, and arguably the one with the most real-world application. A chef may not be the fastest hog butcher or know the best way to highlight a batonnet in a German dish, but he should be capable of starting a restaurant people want to go to, right? That’s the theory, anyway.
Of course, the challenge also requires four chefs of wildly disparate backgrounds and styles to come together for no real reason — like a blind date of food — and then come up with a coherent theme for a single restaurant, for the chefs to take on non-cooking duties like marketing, design, and managing front of the house, and all in all provides ample opportunity for them to deploy the phrase “throw under the bus.” Which happened, in fact, less than 60 seconds into the episode. Mamma Mia, that’s-a a spicy a-reality show-a!
It also had an excellent bitchy Tom moment, when he walked into the Common Place restaurant and was positively mortified by all the high-top tables.
“It looks like fern bar,” he sneered disdainfully, in the tone of something the Dowager would say about the servants vulgarly mishandling the gravy boat. This is exactly why I love this show so much.
Anyway, the episode largely delivered on its unstated promise, with lots of blaming, mutual bus-throwing accusations, and the eliminated contestant burning every bridge on her way out. Meanwhile, the favorites stumbled, the underdogs made a push, and generally my rankings have been thrown into PANDEMONIUM! (PADMA-MONIUM?)
If you don’t like fire takes, just stop reading here.
The other disadvantage of being the second restaurant, which I guess goes without saying, is that you are more backed up by the time the judges get to you, so not only are the judges already sort of full, they have to wait for a table and have more time to judge the relative height of nearby furniture and whether or not people seem to be enjoying themselves or whatever. I bet Conifer was that backed up later too, we just never saw it cause the judges were long gone.
As long as guests aren’t waiting at raised tables!
“First off, the judges ate at the other restaurant first, so already they were at a disadvantage.”
This seems like it could be viewer perception. The judges do say, “Now let’s go see what the Grey Team has prepared for us…” Does this mean it’s immediately after eating the Red team’s meal or could that simply be part of the editing process? We need Gail to call you Vince and answer these important questions. Seems like a huge disadvantage if the judges don’t at least enjoy a siesta in between meals.
Also, What the Fatima!? I figured she would be good at front of the house, but she seemed to walk around wringing her hands and lying to back of house? Could be editing, could be that putting Fatima as host was taking her out of her comfort zone. Whatevs, still rooting for her! Chris probably would have sang a smooth love ballad for each table and impregnated half of the women.
We may like to laugh at Carrie’s hokey demeanor, but she drafted like a champion this week. Chris, on the other hand, didn’t seem to understand the game and was ready to fall on his steak knife to save his team mates like some sort of kitchen Jesus. Claudette struggles when she has to work with others. Bad team mates don’t win on Top Chef.
Bruce being at the top makes sense. I’m wondering if his new Dadness is going to be his undoing. Seems to be the only thing holding him back.
Padma:
“Chris, I noticed that you mashed and cut up your dish into tiny pieces. Seemed unnecessary. And the breast milk pairing was weird, but it worked!”
It would be a shame too, because husbands are pretty much useless when it comes to newborns. Mostly Bruce is missing out on is being his wife’s slave.
Let’s not forget, Chris was stuck with Claudette, he didn’t draft her. At the time, I was thinking “Ooh yeah, get Mustache Joe and Fatima!” because they seem like top seeds. It was only after I thought about the clashing styles.
I still can’t get over the sight of Cool Chris in overalls….Is that an extension of the Amish thing, or a 90’s throwback thing?