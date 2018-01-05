Top Chef Power Rankings, Episode 5: Snow Ovens & Bun Ovens

At the end of every Top Chef, Tom Colicchio inevitably tells the just-eliminated chef “Buck up, Chief, we’ll see you on Last Chance Kitchen!”
That’s Bravo’s web show companion to Top Chef, by the way, which they plug at the end of every show. Every year I get all excited to watch it like Charlie Brown with his 57th shot at Lucy’s football, and every year they end anything important on a cliffhanger where they save the exciting conclusion for the actual show. Stupid me, nothing consequential is going to happen on the free web show, come on.
This year Last Chance Kitchen had an uber shocking ultra triple lindy super twist, which was actually just a variation on the twist in every reality show. Which was, surprise, they’re bringing back past contestants! The challenge between eliminated chefs from this season and the ghosts of seasons past came down to Kwame (aka Wormser) from season 13, Lee Anne from season 1, and Claudette eliminated a few episodes ago.
The prize? Getting to come back to the house! HELL YEAH, A SEAT AT THE TABLE! SEAT AT THE TABLE!
Tom started by eliminating Kwame, presumably for serving his chicken heart dish in tiny ass bowls. Come on, Kwame, a man doesn’t want his food all constrained. A man doesn’t want to worry about spilling his food all over the table. Let that food manspread a little.
Then it came down to Lee Anne’s dumplings vs. Claudette’s unpronounceable Aztec-named thing. Another twist: it was a tie! You’re both on the show! …Man, sucks for Kwame.
The other contestants all groaned, as did I on account of my Power Rankings have to be two contestants longer this week. Thing is, Lee Anne is pregnant, and Top Chef probably couldn’t resist the built-in drama of a pregnant competitor. I hope there’s a raw shellfish-tequila pairing challenge where Lee Anne has to choose between being a Top Chef and her unborn child. Come on, Lee Anne! DO YOU WANT THIS OR NOT!
After the showdown it was off to a camping challenge, in which the chefs had to lug all their food out to the snowy woods and then cook it — including buying their cooking gear at a camping store with a $100 budget. Sure, why not. I have this theory about camping that that whiter you are the more you enjoy camping. Let’s see if it plays out!
The rabbit three ways was such an obvious trainwreck from inception.
When Chris said he was going to do a chili, I was like, ‘Yes, exactly, that’s going to be delicious in the cold outdoors. Make a bomb chili.’ Then he tried to get fancy with it, which is how you go home! Nobody leaves because their food tasted too good!
Always on point with the comments and nicknames. Vince, two more contestants means more nicknames. I don’t agree with your rankings though.
In fact if you cook the same food in more than one way in a single dish it’s best not to even mention it. Tu seemed to know this but then cooked it anyway.
Chris made this same mistake man, and yet he’s in the top five? Yeah, he and Fatima are my two favorite contestants, but you’ve got go by the ‘what have you done for me lately’ philosophy when taking these rankings into account.
Anyway, I get the feeling Carrie could get lost inside a Starbucks, but apparently she turns into Bear Grylls when there are trees around.
Nice. That’s how you joke people.
I just assume she’s going to be undone by her pregnant lady hormones at some point, trying to cook watermelon dipped in nacho cheese with hot dogs and pickles or something.
Exactly. They even foreshadow that for next week. So why is she ranked so high?
She’s just drafting, letting the others catch all the scrutiny until she makes her break for it in the finale. That’s my prediction.
Precisely what Fatima should be doing at the beginning of a reality competition such as Top Chef. Your whole goal at the beginning is not to lose. Bruce seems to have figured this out as well—yet he’s toward the bottom of your rankings. Once half the contestants have been eliminated, then you start to try and stand out.
No one’s arguing Chris didn’t bungle it doing a dumb thing this week. But Tu was doing that every week, with food that was less good.
Fatima was definitely the star of the episode. Between here 1 on 1 comments and the oven building speech she stole the show. I agree they need more of that and fewer bear jokes.
I guess this wasn’t the right week to invite back Logan Paul. If not by Christopher Plummer, I hope he was replaced by a child actor with the same haircut.
Trout, huh?
PS These recaps continue to be delightful, despite what the guy who wandered in last week and was like “Uh, well actually, you can’t taste what they cooked so how are you ranking them? God.” says.
My nomination for Bruce Bruce’s new nickname: Captain Cavatelli’s Mandolin.